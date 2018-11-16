Oyo Govt Rebuilds Yinka Ayefele’s Music House

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Oyo State Government has begun rebuilding Yinka Ayefele’s Music House which was demolished on August 19, 2018.

The house is also the office for Ayefele’s Fresh FM station.

The Oyo State Government carried out the demolition claiming infringement of some building laws but the remorseful government is now set to make amends.

According to a report by TVC, Governor Abiola Ajimobi has taken up the responsibility to rebuild the same structure his government’s agents demolished for violating building laws.

According to reports, construction workers are on site and they have a deadline to ensure that the renovation is completed by December 2018.

“A lot has happened since the demolition in August. We’ve had a lull in the activities going on here”, said Samson Akindele, head of news at Fresh FM.

“Just about two weeks ago, after all the meetings and agreements, the ministry of works in Oyo state through the office of the permanent secretary and the commissioner came in to start fulfilling the promise the governor made that indeed the partial demolition was an activity done in error.”

