Oshiomhole’s Investigation: PDP Accuses Buhari Of Concealing Corruption

Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes as reprehensible,
revelations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is concealing alleged
bribery and corrupt practices involving the National Chairman of the All
Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who is being investigated
by the Department of State Services (DSS).
The party said it is privy to the pressure from the Buhari Presidency on
the DSS, which reportedly detained and grilled Oshiomhole, to let him
off the hook for fears that his investigation will unearth the
complicity of the Presidency and other key APC members in the scam.
Information available to the PDP reveals that apart from the billion of
naira, he allegedly stole from the coffers of Edo state when he was
governor, Oshiomhole is facing charges of allegedly collecting billions
of naira bribe from some ministers and other APC sources in Adamawa,
Rivers, Kano and Imo states to manipulate the 2019 electoral process.
This is in addition to allegedly collecting billions of naira from
Presidency sources to influence electoral officers, independent
observers and certain polling organizations ahead of the 2019 election,
part of which was allegedly diverted for personal use of some APC
leaders.
The PDP had always alerted Nigerians of the corruption allegation burden
on the APC Chairman and the continued official cover provided for him by
the Buhari Presidency including stalling his investigation and
prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over
alleged stealing of billions of naira from Edo State coffers.
If the Buhari Presidency has nothing to hide; if it is not complicit in
the alleged scam, it should allow the DSS and EFCC a free hand to
investigate and prosecute his party’s factional chairman, Adams
Oshiomhole, particularly now that all issues are laid bare before
Nigerians.
As long as the DSS and the EFCC are not allowed to put Oshiomhole into
the dock, the Buhari Presidency does not have the moral rectitude to
speak on corruption.
This is especially as the involvement of the DSS shows that the
corruption burden of the APC Chairman has already become a security risk
for our nation.
Finally, the PDP cautions that under no circumstance should the
Presidency escort Adams Oshiomhole out of the country, just like it did
for the disgraced Buhari’s former Minister of Finance.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
