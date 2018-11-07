Oshiomhole’s Investigation: PDP Accuses Buhari Of Concealing Corruption

Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) describes as reprehensible,

revelations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is concealing alleged

bribery and corrupt practices involving the National Chairman of the All

Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, who is being investigated

by the Department of State Services (DSS).

The party said it is privy to the pressure from the Buhari Presidency on

the DSS, which reportedly detained and grilled Oshiomhole, to let him

off the hook for fears that his investigation will unearth the

complicity of the Presidency and other key APC members in the scam.

Information available to the PDP reveals that apart from the billion of

naira, he allegedly stole from the coffers of Edo state when he was

governor, Oshiomhole is facing charges of allegedly collecting billions

of naira bribe from some ministers and other APC sources in Adamawa,

Rivers, Kano and Imo states to manipulate the 2019 electoral process.

This is in addition to allegedly collecting billions of naira from

Presidency sources to influence electoral officers, independent

observers and certain polling organizations ahead of the 2019 election,

part of which was allegedly diverted for personal use of some APC

leaders.

The PDP had always alerted Nigerians of the corruption allegation burden

on the APC Chairman and the continued official cover provided for him by

the Buhari Presidency including stalling his investigation and

prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over

alleged stealing of billions of naira from Edo State coffers.

If the Buhari Presidency has nothing to hide; if it is not complicit in

the alleged scam, it should allow the DSS and EFCC a free hand to

investigate and prosecute his party’s factional chairman, Adams

Oshiomhole, particularly now that all issues are laid bare before

Nigerians.

As long as the DSS and the EFCC are not allowed to put Oshiomhole into

the dock, the Buhari Presidency does not have the moral rectitude to

speak on corruption.

This is especially as the involvement of the DSS shows that the

corruption burden of the APC Chairman has already become a security risk

for our nation.

Finally, the PDP cautions that under no circumstance should the

Presidency escort Adams Oshiomhole out of the country, just like it did

for the disgraced Buhari’s former Minister of Finance.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

