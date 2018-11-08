Okorocha Releases N16.57bn For Salaries, Pension

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The Imo Commissioner for Information, Mr Chidiebere Ezeh, said Gov. Rochas Okorocha had released N16.568 billion for the payment of October/November salaries of Imo Government workers.

Ezeh said part of the money would be used to clear pension arrears, while another part would be for free education mattesr and payment of salaries of 645 local government counselors’ salaries.

The commissioner disclosed this in his inaugural news conference at the state Government House on Thursday.

Giving breakdown on how the fund was allocated, Ezeh said N9 billion was released for the payment of workers’ salaries for October and November, while N5 billion will be used for payment of pension arrears.

Also, the commissioner said N2.86 billion was approved for construction and remodeling of secondary and primary schools, while N432 million would be used for the payment of local government chairmen and counselors’ two months salary.

He added that the government launched “Operation Zero Porthole” targeted at eliminating all potholes in the state caused by rain, to enable motorists to have a free drive.

He further disclosed that the government had approved 100 security patrol vehicles to ensure effective rural urban policing, especially during the festive period.

He assured Imo people that the government would embark on more developmental projects within the remaining few months of his administration

