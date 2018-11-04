Obiano Launches 2018 Ember Month Security Operations On Monday, Nov 5

Loading ...
- The Anambra State government will tomorrow, Monday 5, launch the 2018 Special Ember Month Security Operations to check the traditional spike throughout the country in criminal activities in the last three months of the year. The launch will be at 11am at the Ekwulobia Township Stadium in Aguata Local Government Area. Governor Willie Obiano will lead the launch.
- The Ember Special Operations are an innovation by the governor to make Anambra State free of violent crime. The state has become in the last three years Nigeria’s safest and most peaceful state. The launch is so important that the bi-weekly Executive Council meeting earlier scheduled to hold on Monday has been shifted.
- In preparation for the 2018 Special Ember Operations launch, Governor Obiano held a meeting in an undisclosed location on Saturday with all security and intelligence agencies in the state. They agencies were represented by their topmost officers who pledged to work assiduously towards the attainment of the state security goals, noting that they have received maximum support from Governor Obiano over the years.
- Among the agencies which attended the meeting are the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Security, the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Defence and Security Corps, Nigerian Prisons, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Immigration Service, Anambra Vigilante Service, Operation Clean and Healthy Anambra (OCHA) Brigade and Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC).
- It is expected that Governor Obiano will at the launch of the 2018 Special Ember Month Security Operations reveal the plans to introduce into Anambra State the use of the latest and most sophisticated version of CCTV cameras in the world. The CCTV cameras were used to fish out the terrorists who bombed people participating in the 2013 annual Boston Marathon. The data recorded by the CCT cameras are stored on icloud.
- By the time the CCTV cameras are deployed next month, Anambra will become the first state in Nigeria to use the highly sophisticated security equipment. The gadgets are mobile, that is, easily moved from place to another. It will, therefore, difficult for a person to commit a violent crime in any part of the state without being found out within a few days. Chief Obiano inspected the equipment during his visit last month to Massachusetts, United States.
- Though the launch of the 2018 Special Ember Month Operations is meant to enhance Anambra’s reputation as Nigeria’s most peaceful and safest state, the governor will use the opportunity to direct security agencies to ensure that the state does not experience traffic gridlock, especially during Christmas and other festive periods when millions of people come to the state.
- Since 2016 when Governor Obiano approached Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, his Delta State counterpart, in Asaba and advised that they adopt a common strategy to ease traffic congestion at both the Asaba and Onitsha ends of the River Niger Bridge, traffic has ceased to be a nightmare for travelers using the Niger Bridge during festive periods.
Signed
C/ Don Adinuba,
Commissioner for Information & Public Enlightenment.
