No Harmony In Atiku/Obi’s Ticket, Tension Over Obi Will Affect PDP – Oshiomhole

The National Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has observed that there is no harmony in the Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Speaking to State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, he said the choice of Obi as the running mate was not acceptable to his people in the South East.

He affirmed that the tension over the PDP ticket will affect the party in the zone.

Oshiomhole stated that unlike the PDP, the Southwest governors of the APC are proud of the President Muhammadu Buhari/Yemi Osinbajo ticket.

He said: “It is also not secret that the running mate of PDP’s candidate, his home base is disputing his suitability for that position, and this dispute is not being done in the bedrooms. It’s being done in village squares.

“And they are giving reasons that where they were hoping for gold, they have been given bronze that will postpone their access to the gold side.

“You think those guys are going to be fooled?”

He also noted that the people of Imo state rejected the dynasty that the state governor, Rochas Okorocha, has tried to foist on them by presenting his son-in-law for governor.

Citing the recent reception for him, the party boss assured that its gubernatorial candidate in the state, Hope Uzodinma, was popular among the people.

