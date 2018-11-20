Next Level Scandal: PDP Mocks Buhari Over Plagiarism

Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the Muhammadu Buhari presidency
has again disgraced our nation by stealing the Rex Institute’s “Next
Level” logo and mantra as his 2019 campaign mantra and presenting it to
Nigerians as their idea and creation.
This revelation has further confirmed that the Buhari Presidency lacks
integrity as a fraud syndicate that thrives on deception, lies, false
performance claims, certificate forgery, corruption while always trying
to take credit for the achievement of others.
This shameful plagiarism by the Buhari Presidency has further sunk him
into self-inflicted public opprobrium, from which he has not recovered
since the demonstration by Nigerians, that he does not have his
acclaimed WAEC certificate and had to procure an attestation, which
Nigerians also discovered to be a forged document.
The PDP is however not surprised that President Buhari, in his
desperation, can go as low as patronising plagiarism and false credit
claims, since it is clear that he lacks the competence to initiate and
articulate an original blue print for leadership; the reason our nation
has been in dire strait in the last three and half years.
A perusal of President Buhari’s 2019 campaign document reveals that
apart from the stolen logo and mantra, the document is replete with
false claims, spurious projections and unsubstantiated figures in the
bid to again beguile Nigerians ahead of the elections.
President Buhari has over time shown that he cannot be trusted. He heads
the most corrupt administration in the history of our nation.
The PDP charges President Buhari to immediately show remorse, apologize
to Nigerians and prepare to accept defeat as the people are not ready to
vote for any leader that has demonstrated a proclivity for falsehood,
forgery and incompetence in governance.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
