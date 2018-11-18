News Express Goes Into Magazine Publishing; To Debut At 2018 Anniversary Lecture

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Leading Nigerian online daily newspaper, News Express (newsexpressngr.com), has announced its decision to expand into the hard copy sector with the introduction of News Express Special Print Edition, a periodic all-gloss magazine scheduled to debut next week Tuesday, November 20, 2018.

News Express Publisher, Mr. Isaac Umunna, said in a statement issued on Saturday in Lagos that the unveiling of the magazine would be one of the highlights of the News Express 6th Anniversary Lecture & Economic Forum holding that day at the main hall of Sheraton Hotel & Towers, Ikeja, Lagos.

“It has always been our desire to extend our tentacles to print journalism as we believe that print remains relevant in the information dissemination mix despite the increasing dominance of online. We are happy to finally be in a position to answer the call of readers and advertisers who have emotional attachment to print journalism,” Umunna said.

He disclosed that while News Express is known breaking news and global updates, “each edition of the magazine would be a collector’s item rich in insightful articles, revealing interviews and exclusive stories.”

The News Express 6th Anniversary Lecture, which has as theme, Transparency – Bedrock of Sustainable Development, will be delivered by the Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms. Hadiza Bala Usman.

There will also be keynote speeches by four other eminent Nigerians, namely, the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Kehinde Bamigbetan; Executive Director of Media Law Centre, Richard Akinnola; Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Nigeria LNG Limited, Andy Odeh; and National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Emeka Rollas Ejezie.

The News Express Anniversary Lecture and Economic Stakeholders’ Forum is an annual programme that has an established trend of bringing together important business and political leaders from across the country, as well as multifarious professionals and influential media stakeholders.

News Express, which debuted on August 29, 2012, is one of Nigeria’s most popular and influential online dailies. It is read by hundreds of thousands of people around the world and records annual traffic of upwards of 100 million.

