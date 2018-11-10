Nativity School Hold Mass For Three Slain Children In Makurdi

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurd

Nativity Private School has held a Mass in honour of the three Adetsav siblings who were murdered by their mother in Makurdi recently.

Their mother, Rachel Adetsav, had killed her husband, Nicholas Adetsav and her three children before taking her own life.

Nativity Private School, (where the children schooled) in collaboration with the Parents Teachers Association, PTA, and women group organized a mass in honour of the slained children, Evelyn, Blessing and Joseph Adestsav.

Preaching during the Mass, Rev Father Boniface Ahura– via- Christi, prayed for the repose of the souls of slain children.

Rev Ahura who consoled everyone present admonished parents to take care of their families and always show love and care to their children at all times.

Head teacher of the school, Rev Sis. Blessing Alajeope says the essence of this gathering as Catholics is to thank God who is the giver of life.

She said it was to also pray for the dead (our beloved ones), stating that “prayer is the best that can be offered, the mass today is the highest form we can offer”.

Those who spike after the Mass called on parents with matrimonial issues to always seek help and look up to God to resolve their differences and never use their children to settle scores.

PTA Chairman, Emmanuel Aire described the incident as disheartening and prayed the repose of the soul of the children and their parents.

The president of Nativity Women Forum, Rose Enjerebaku, said as humans, we need God in our family, we need God in our life, we need God because as we have God, prayers overcomes evil.

While she described the murder of the three children as painful she expressed hope that every parent and couples have learnt from the incident.

A colleague of the deceased parents, Mr Terfa Igba ucouplesrged couples not to hide but share their challenges and problems family members and friends they could trust so as to get help and solutions.

38 total views, no views today