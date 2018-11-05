 N59.7m Fraud: Court Remands ‘Prophet’ In Prison Custody



The complainant, Obinna Ezenwaka, a former employee of Fidelity Bank Plc, alleged that he was introduced to the defendant's church in 2015 in his efforts to find a solution to what he described as a "spiritual problem".

Illongwo, upon knowing the status of the complainant, was said to have mentioned a business, which he claimed would benefit both of them as well as the church.





He was also said to have lured Ezenwaka to buy a property located at Diamond Estate, Festac Town, Lagos State worth N59, 760,000, with the assurance that they would resell it to a Chinese company at the cost of N150million.



However, Illongwo allegedly reneged on his promise after receiving the money, which Ezenwaka claimed

was generated from accounts of various customers of the bank.

Ezenwaka, who also alleged that Illongwo diverted the money to his personal use, claimed that he was dismissed from the bank over the issue.





The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.



In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, A. Yerima , asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody.