 N59.7m Fraud: Court Remands ‘Prophet’ In Prison Custody

By 247ureports
56 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
November 5, 2018 11:06 pm
Tagged as
Related

Lai Mohammed Says Nigeria Safe For Tourism, Business After Foreign Bikers’ Tour

Kidnappers Abduct Former NBA Branch Chairman In Edo, Kill Wife

Obaseki Orders Arrest Of BEDC Officials For Removing Transformer Bought By Ihovbor Community

Court Gives Ex-Abia Gov, Kalu, Seven-Day Ultimatum To Open His Defence In Alleged N7.6bn Fraud Trial

Senior Surgeon Collapses, Died In UBTH After 4 Operations 

Court Stops Kano House Committee From Investigating Ganduje

‘I Will Hand Over To A Governor Of Nkanu Extraction In 2023’

U.S. Advocates Greater Investment In Girl-Child Education, More Female Political Participation

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
 
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office,  on Monday, November 5, 2018, arraigned one Prophet Cletus Ilongwo, Founder, Power of The Holy Spirit Evangelical Ministry, Lagos before Justice S.O. Solebo of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos State on an 11-count charge bordering on obtaining money by false pretence to the tune of N59, 760, 000 (Fifty-Nine Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty Thousand Naira) only.

The complainant, Obinna Ezenwaka, a former employee of  Fidelity Bank Plc, alleged that he was introduced to the defendant’s church in 2015 in his efforts to find a solution to what he described as a “spiritual problem”.
 
Illongwo,  upon knowing  the status of the complainant, was said to have mentioned a business,  which he claimed would benefit both of them as well as the church.

He was also said to have lured Ezenwaka to buy a property located at Diamond Estate, Festac Town, Lagos State worth N59, 760,000, with the assurance  that they would resell it to a Chinese company at the cost of N150million.

However,  Illongwo allegedly reneged on his promise after receiving  the money, which Ezenwaka claimed 
 was generated from accounts of various customers of the bank. 
 
Ezenwaka,  who also alleged that Illongwo  diverted the money to his personal use, claimed that he was dismissed from the bank over the issue.
 

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

In view of his plea, the prosecution counsel, A. Yerima , asked for a trial date and prayed the court to remand the defendant in prison custody.
 
The defence counsel sought bail on behalf of his client.
 
However,  the Judge refused to hear the bail application at today’s proceedings. 


After listening to both counsels, Justice Solebo remanded the defendant in prison custody and adjourned to November 14, 2018 for hearing of the  bail application and November 19, 2018 for commencement of  trial.

58 total views, 7 views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Lai Mohammed Says Nigeria Safe For Tourism, Business After Foreign Bikers’ Tour
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response