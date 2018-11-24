Man Caught Burying Charms In Uncompleted Building In Imo State

November 24, 2018 7:18 am
A man was reportedly caught this morning, trying to bury charm in an uncompleted building in Umuinem Okigwe community in Imo state.

The man who was apprehended after an alarm was raised by villagers who caught him in the act, was beaten by youths of the village who stripped and beat him before he was forced to make some confessions.

Facebook user Ugochuckwu Favour who claimed to know the suspect, further revealed that the charm burying man’s mother and wife are also complicit in his alleged crimes. Christian Don who shared the video wrote;

A man was caught this morning while trying to bury juju in someone’s uncompleted building in umuinem Okigwe close to my site.

