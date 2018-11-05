LG Chairmen Accuse Senator Olujimi Of Promoting Division In Ekiti PDP

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The 16 chairmen of local councils in Ekiti State have called on the

National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

as well as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to call the Senate

Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi to order, accusing her of promoting

dissidents in the PDP in the State.

Rising from an emergency meeting in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the chairmen,

in a statement signed on their behalf by the State ALGON Chairman,

Hon. Dapo Olagunju, emphasised that there was no reason whatsoever for

anyone to call for the dissolution of the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led

State Exco of the party and no leadership vacuum in the party as the

leader remained former Governor Ayodele Fayose.

The chairmen said it was even more absurd that Senator Olujimi was

pronounced as the PDP leader not only in Ekiti state, but indirectly

as the leader in the Southwest, noting that “there is no vacancy for

any other leader in Ekiti state apart from Fayose.”

The statement read; “We wish to draw the attention of the NWC of our

party, the PDP and Senate President Bukola Saraki to the divisive

roles being played in the Ekiti state chapter of the party by Senator

Biodun Olujimi.

“Last Saturday, the Senator assembled some people, mostly those who

left the party to other parties to contest the July 14 governorship

election with the agenda of collapsing the party structures from Ward

to the State levels and announce herself as leader of the party in the

State.

“It is instructive to note that none of us, the 16 elected council

chairmen attended the so-called stakeholders meeting. Also not in the

meeting were notable leaders of the party, including the immediate

past Deputy Governor and our party’s guber candidate in the July 14

election, his deputy, the five PDP Reps members and one Senator.

“It beats our imagination that what any member of the PDP in Ekiti

state will be preoccupied with is leadership of the party and

dissolution of the State Exco when all efforts should be targeted at

retrieving our stolen mandate at the court and strengthening the party

towards the 2019 general election.

“We are even more curious that Senator Olujimi, who is seeking

reelection is the one promoting division in the party. With the embers

of discord being fanned in the party, is she not already wishing away

her senatorial reelection bid?

“Can she win her senatorial election with her not on the same page

with the two House of Reps members who are candidates in her

senatorial district as well as the council chairmen and House of

Assembly candidates?

“It is in view of the dangers inherent in this sinister agenda of

Senator Olujimi and her dissident group that we are calling on the NWC

and the Senate Caucus of our party to call them to order.

“Most importantly, the NWC is enjoined to set up a disciplinary

committee to look into the invasion of the party secretariat by

hoodlums with a view to sanctioning the culprits.”

