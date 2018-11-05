LG Chairmen Accuse Senator Olujimi Of Promoting Division In Ekiti PDP

The 16 chairmen of local councils in Ekiti State have called on the
National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)
as well as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki to call the Senate
Minority Leader, Biodun Olujimi to order, accusing her of promoting
dissidents in the PDP in the State.
Rising from an emergency meeting in Ado Ekiti on Monday, the chairmen,
in a statement signed on their behalf by the State ALGON Chairman,
Hon. Dapo Olagunju, emphasised that there was no reason whatsoever for
anyone to call for the dissolution of the Chief Gboyega Oguntuase-led
State Exco of the party and no leadership vacuum in the party as the
leader remained former Governor Ayodele Fayose.
The chairmen said it was even more absurd that Senator Olujimi was
pronounced as the PDP leader not only in Ekiti state, but indirectly
as the leader in the Southwest, noting that “there is no vacancy for
any other leader in Ekiti state apart from Fayose.”
The statement read; “We wish to draw the attention of the NWC of our
party, the PDP and Senate President Bukola Saraki to the divisive
roles being played in the Ekiti state chapter of the party by Senator
Biodun Olujimi.
“Last Saturday, the Senator assembled some people, mostly those who
left the party to other parties to contest the July 14 governorship
election with the agenda of collapsing the party structures from Ward
to the State levels and announce herself as leader of the party in the
State.
“It is instructive to note that none of us, the 16 elected council
chairmen attended the so-called stakeholders meeting. Also not in the
meeting were notable leaders of the party, including the immediate
past Deputy Governor and our party’s guber candidate in the July 14
election, his deputy, the five PDP Reps members and one Senator.
“It beats our imagination that what any member of the PDP in Ekiti
state will be preoccupied with is leadership of the party and
dissolution of the State Exco when all efforts should be targeted at
retrieving our stolen mandate at the court and strengthening the party
towards the 2019 general election.
“We are even more curious that Senator Olujimi, who is seeking
reelection is the one promoting division in the party. With the embers
of discord being fanned in the party, is she not already wishing away
her senatorial reelection bid?
“Can she win her senatorial election with her not on the same page
with the two House of Reps members who are candidates in her
senatorial district as well as the council chairmen and House of
Assembly candidates?
“It is in view of the dangers inherent in this sinister agenda of
Senator Olujimi and her dissident group that we are calling on the NWC
and the Senate Caucus of our party to call them to order.
“Most importantly, the NWC is enjoined to set up a disciplinary
committee to look into the invasion of the party secretariat by
hoodlums with a view to sanctioning the culprits.”
