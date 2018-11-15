Lagos 2019: Activist Mocks Sanwo-Olu Over Mental Illness

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

…Says, he is not mentally fit to rule Lagos State

A human rights activist and Convener, Save Lagos Group (SLG),Comrade

Adeniyi ,Alimi Sulaiman has mocked the Lagos State Governorship

candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),Mr. Babajide

Sanwo-Olu over his mental illnesses, saying that Sanwo-Olu lacks

mental capability to rule the State.

He recalled that the State Governor, Mr. Akinwumi Ambode had earlier

raised an allegation of mental instability of the State APC guber

candidate, thereby making Sanwo-Olu unfit to govern the Commercial

nerve centre of the country because of its Cosmopolitan nature of the

State.

Comrade Sulaiman, however, disclosed that if the ruling APC

represented the incumbent governor for second term, good people of the

State would have considered to vote enmass for the ruling APC in the

forthcoming 2019 governorship election in the State.

The rights activist disclosed further that the opposition political

parties, particularly, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the

State, were not showing any sign of seriousness to give serious

challenge to the ruling party (APC) in this epic political battle of

which political party would win the 2019 Lagos guber race.

Sulaiman,while responding to the penultimate weekend outburst of

Sanwo-Olu on the mind-boggling issue on the state of his mental

illness.

According to signed statement by Sulaiman which copies were made

available to newsmen on Thursday, he maintained that every available

mental medical record of Sanwo-Olu had shown that the APC guber

candidate was not fit mentally to rule the State.

SLG Chief further stressed that the physical appearance of Sanwo-Olu

had shown that he is not mentally fit to hold the position of

authority presently, not to talk of becoming Governor of Lagos State,

insisting that Mr. Sanwo-Olu has been treated of this illness in the

past.

Sulaiman who doubles as Executive Chairman, Centre for Human Rights

and Social Justice (CHRSJ) has called on the well meaning Lagosians

not to take this issue mental unstable of the APC gubernatorial

candidate (Sanwo-Olu) with levity hand because of dangerous

implications on the governance of the State.

He then called on the electoral umpire, the Independent National

Electoral Commission (INEC) to take cognizance of its power on this

burning issue before it would go out of hand by making sure that

Sanwo-Olu submits his medical clearance of this illness from the

reputable hospital in Nigeria and abroad.

“Appearance they say shows the manner. The Sanwo-Olu physique had

suggested that he does not fit to rule Lagos State as a result of

drugs in consonance with the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic

of Nigeria (as amended).The 1999 Constitution had clearly stated in

sections 182 and 189 that it is imperative for citizens to know the

mental fitness of those who aspired to be their political leader.

78 total views, no views today