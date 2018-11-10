INEC Displays List Of 37 Governorship Candidates In Oyo

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

By Wole Adedoyin

The Oyo State Branch of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the names of Oyo State Governorship candidates and their running mates who will contest the 2019 governorship elections in the state.

From our research, there are 52 registered political parties currently operating in Oyo State out of the 91 registered political parties in the country but only 37 political parties have submitted names of candidates to run for the governorship election.

Below are the names of 37 Governorship Candidates presented by their political parties to participate in the 2019 forthcoming elections.

AAC – Akinwale Laosun

AAP – Rev. Adenike Morenikeji Victor-Tade

ACCORD – Saheed Adegboyega Ajadi

AD – Oyedele (Hakeem) Oyebode Alao

ADC – Dele Ajadi

ADP – Cristopher Adebayo Alao Akala

AGA – David Oluwafemi Okunlola

ANN – Olabode Ayodele Johnson

APA – Adedoyin Tolulope Adeyeye

APC – Adebayo Adelabu

BNPP – Oladuni Ariyo Olaitan

C4C – Omotosho Paul Adeboye

DA – Adegboyega Adelu

DPC – Babatunde Oye Ademola

DPP – Omoteleola Folake Florence

GDPN – Ladipo Oluwole

HDP – Tijani Ismail Akinboye

ID – Chief Oladapo Wasiu Atilola

JMPP – Ademola Babatunde Oye

KOWA – Olaide Olayiwola

LABOUR – Olatunji Adigun Sadiq

MAJA – Aderoju Ismail Balogun

MPN – Ojo Olayinka Kayode

NAC – Moshood Odelalu

NCP – Oloyade Michael Ayobami

NIP – Sarumi-Aliyu Bolanle Ashabi

NPM – Edward Olufeyisayo Ladoye

NRM – Yinusa Kazeem Ayandoye

PDC – Akande akin Sanyaolu

PDP – Seyi Makinde

PPC – Taiwo Ibiyemi Otegbeye

PPN – Gbadamosi Basiru Alagbe

SDP – Mobolaji Ayorinde

SNC – Awolusi Olusegun Gaskin

SPN – Bamigboye Abiodun Emman

UPP – Rotimi Akande

ZLP – Waheed A. Akanbi

The display is in accordance with the provision of the Electoral Act as amended.

Section 31 Subsection 3 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) provides for publication of personal particulars of all candidates contesting in 2015 general elections within seven days of the receipt of form CF 001.

