INEC Displays List Of 37 Governorship Candidates In Oyo

By Wole Adedoyin

 

The Oyo State Branch of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released the names of Oyo State Governorship candidates and their running mates who will contest the 2019 governorship elections in the state.

 

From our research, there are 52 registered political parties currently operating in Oyo State out of the 91 registered political parties in the country but only 37 political parties have submitted names of candidates to run for the governorship election.

 

Below are the names of 37 Governorship Candidates presented by their political parties to participate in the 2019 forthcoming elections.

 

AAC               –          Akinwale Laosun

 

AAP                –          Rev. Adenike Morenikeji Victor-Tade

 

ACCORD       –          Saheed Adegboyega Ajadi

 

AD                  –          Oyedele (Hakeem) Oyebode Alao

 

ADC               –          Dele Ajadi

 

ADP                –          Cristopher Adebayo Alao Akala

 

AGA               –          David Oluwafemi Okunlola

 

ANN               –          Olabode Ayodele Johnson

 

APA                –          Adedoyin Tolulope Adeyeye

 

APC                –          Adebayo Adelabu

 

BNPP              –          Oladuni Ariyo Olaitan

 

C4C                –          Omotosho Paul Adeboye

 

DA                  –          Adegboyega Adelu

 

DPC                –          Babatunde Oye Ademola

 

DPP                 –          Omoteleola Folake Florence

 

GDPN             –          Ladipo Oluwole

 

HDP                –          Tijani Ismail Akinboye

 

ID                    –          Chief Oladapo Wasiu Atilola

 

JMPP              –          Ademola Babatunde Oye

 

KOWA           –          Olaide Olayiwola

 

LABOUR       –          Olatunji Adigun Sadiq

 

MAJA             –          Aderoju Ismail Balogun

 

MPN               –          Ojo Olayinka Kayode

 

NAC               –          Moshood Odelalu

 

NCP                –          Oloyade Michael Ayobami

 

NIP                  –          Sarumi-Aliyu Bolanle Ashabi

 

NPM               –          Edward Olufeyisayo Ladoye

 

NRM               –          Yinusa Kazeem Ayandoye

 

PDC                –          Akande akin Sanyaolu

 

PDP                 –          Seyi Makinde

 

PPC                 –          Taiwo Ibiyemi Otegbeye

 

PPN                 –          Gbadamosi Basiru Alagbe

 

SDP                 –          Mobolaji Ayorinde

 

SNC                –          Awolusi Olusegun Gaskin

 

SPN                 –          Bamigboye Abiodun Emman

 

UPP                 –          Rotimi Akande

 

ZLP                 –          Waheed A. Akanbi

 

The display is in accordance with the provision of the Electoral Act as amended.

 

Section 31 Subsection 3 of the Electoral Act 2010 (as amended) provides for publication of personal particulars of all candidates contesting in 2015 general elections within seven days of the receipt of form CF 001.

 

