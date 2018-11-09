I Remain Imo Guber Candidate – Uzodinma

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The presumed winner of October 1st governorship primary election in Imo state, Senator Hope Uzodinma, has said that he remains the authentic candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2019 governorship election in the state

Uzodinma, in a statement issued on Friday by The Hope Uzodimma campaign organisation, reiterated that Sen Hope Uzodimma remains the APC candidate for Imo Governorship, assuring that his name will be published accordingly by INEC.

A statement in Owerri by the Director of Media and Special Duties of the Campaign Organisation, Hon Declan M Emelumba, said the claim by the Okorocha group that they stopped the publication of his name by INEC through a court order was misleading because they never really had any court order,.

He explained that the Federal high Court in Owerri Friday declined to grant the order they sought for, adding that, “There’s no court order. The court declined the order. Besides Uzodimma is the APC candidate for Imo state by INEC as acknowledge by INEC. So anybody telling you any other thing is not telling the truth. I can assure you that INEC will publish Uzodimma’s name accordingly.”

