Hope Uzodinma’s Guber Bid Is Forimmunity To Evade Criminal Trials – Okorocha

Chief Hope Uzodinma who is doing all he could to become governor of Imo State in 2019 and who the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has thrown up as the governorship Candidate of the Party in Imo does not want to become governor to actually govern the State but to enjoy immunity to enable him escape from the criminal trials he is facing at the moment.

Chief Uzodinma is facing trial over issuance of dud cheque and the trial Judge, Justice Abdulwahab Muhammed was reported to have referred the case to EFCC for investigation and for the necessary actions. He is also on trial over non-declaration of Assets and the case is before Justice Babatunde Quadiri of Federal High Court Abuja.

He was also arrested last Sunday at the Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport in Abuja by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for Recovery of Public Property over alleged breach of Contract to the tune of 12.5million dollars. This is the man Oshiomhole wants to govern Imo people. If Oshiomhole had asked question and if he was to be keen in APC’s victory in Imo he would not have gone into any deal with Chief Uzodinma.

And these are matters that had happened years before now and they have nothing to do with Rochas Okorocha and even when the governor has no record of witch-hunting in his Political life and in his life generally. He is too godly to think evil against anyone.

So, Chief Uzodinma is desperate to govern Imo State through the assistance of men like Adams Oshiomhole to evade the criminal trials he is already facing. His idea is that once he becomes governor he would be leveraging on the immunity provision to evade these trials.

And under normal circumstance, Chief Uzodinma would have announced his withdrawal from the governorship race over these criminal trials but he does not know the damage these criminal trials have done to him, Imo and APC as a party especially in a situation where the APC government under President Muhammadu Buhari has carved out a niche for itself over the war against corruption.

No doubt Imo APC would be doing itself a disservice if it allows Chief Uzodinma to be its flag bearer in the 2019 governorship election. Imo people do not treat such issues with kid gloove and that was why they declared war against 419 fraudsters in 1996.

Chief Uzodinma should be advised to withdraw from the governorship race and also quit politics to enable him face these trials and he can come back to politics if at the end of the trials he is not found guilty in any of them. The reason being that image or character is an important ingredient in the politics of any individual. He should take the bold step.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor

