Govt Seals 40 Filling Stations For Defrauding Customers In Anambra

By 247ureports
84 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
November 3, 2018 6:34 am
Tagged as
Related

Two Global Banks Close Offices In Nigeria

Ganduje Opens Multi Billion Naira Medical Facility For Children

Cannabis Cultivator Blames Theft, Plant Disease For Poor Yield

Buhari Holds Secret Meeting With Tinubu Again, 2nd Time This Week

Edo PDP Accuses Oshiomhole Of Lying, Challenges Him To Produce Anenih’s Letter Of Endorsement

I’ll Remain Fair To All Nigerians – President Buhari

President Buhari Receives Attestation And Confirmation Of Result From WAEC

Delayed Budgets Hinder Completion Of Projects – President Buhari

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment have sealed 40 petrol filling stations in Anambra for defrauding motorists.

Mrs Cordelia Nwachukwu, the Chief Legal Metrology Officer, Weights and Measures Department of the ministry made this known while addressing newsmen in Awka on Friday.

Nwachukwu said the audit and surveillance team which arrived Anambra on October 29, inspected about 100 outlets across the 21 council areas in the state.

She decried the short-changing of unsuspecting customers by marketers who use substandard petrol pumps.

“The marketers’ reasons of high running cost, evaporation, mechanical error and shortage in supply from tanker drivers are not acceptable.

“We have been here since one week on audit, and surveillance on oil and gas sector in Anambra.

“We inspected about 100 filling stations and about 40 of them were found wanting, what that means is that 40 per cent of filling stations here were shortchanging their customers.

“The 40 filling stations have been sealed and the owners invited for questioning,’’ she said.

Nwachukwu said some of the outdated equipment used by the marketers were also blacklisted and ordered outright removal.

She said the ministry would intensify the test and verification of weighing and measuring instruments used for trade in all sectors to ensure Nigerians got value for their money.

86 total views, 86 views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Two Global Banks Close Offices In Nigeria
Next Article >
About the Author

Leave A Response