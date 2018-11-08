Ganduje Video: State Assembly Investigation Panel Has Been Hijacked

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The last may have not been heard of the shenanigans infesting the political space in the Kano State House of Assembly following the setting up of an investigative panel to probe the supposed video recordings purportedly showing the State Governor of Kano receiving undisclosed sum of money from an undisclosed individual.

Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from sources knowledgeable of the goings on inside the Kano legislature reveals that the State Assembly panel has been compromised.

Following the appearance of the publisher of the video at the state assembly on Thursday October 25, 2018, the State Assembly began examination of the evidence.

The publisher had been invited to present evidence that authenticated the video in order to enable the State Assembly decipher what its next line of actions would be. But the publisher who was accompanied by his lawyers and supporters did not provide further evidence beyond what was published on his online newspaper. He only gave verbal assurance of its authenticity.

A source from the Kano State legislature who spoke with 247ureports.com explained that the State Assembly team led by Alhaji Baffa Danagundi after having a cursory examination into the matter – concluded, initially that the video recording were not exhaustively authenticated by the publisher to warrant further probe and waste of public resources. This view was further solidified by the appearance of the State Governor at the State Assembly chamber – duly represented by the Information minister, Hon. Garba Mohammed.

Shortly following the visit of the honorable commissioner of information, opposition politicians gained access and changed the countenance of the legislature.

Our source points to the financial influence of the corrupt TETFund boss, Dr. Bichi Bappa working in tandem with the former deputy governor, Malam Hafiz. The duo are working tirelessly to affect the removal of the state governor either via impeachment or denial of the All Progressive Congress [APC] gubernatorial ticket.

Our source indicates that the seven member panel handling the video probe have been ‘totally’ hijacked by Dr. Bichi Bappa.

In his quest to remove the Kano State Governor, Bappa pledged over N500million – and has gone after Ganduje loyalists within the APC in Kano State offering cash in exchange for switch in loyalty. The TETFund had also sought secret meetings with members of the Kano State House of Assembly to discuss and/or convince the lawmakers to initiate impeachment proceedings against the State Governor. Allegations are rife that the TETFund may have been the chief sponsor of the cloned video recording of the Governor of Kano supposedly receiving money from a contractor.

247ureports.com is not certain. But the video recording has since be proved by security agencies to be cloned.

