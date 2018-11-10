Ganduje Rehabilitates 14 Abandoned Schools

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Kano state government has awarded contract in the tune of about N2. 5 billion for completion of 14 inherited abandoned schools and 13 sundry education related projects.

The projects, to be financed from the 2017 UBE Matching Grant, will provide additional 470 classrooms in the state, making it possible to provide learning space for nearly 30,000 fresh pupils and students.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this on Friday evening during a meeting with the contractors, saying the government targeted high quality infrastructure to cater for its teeming students.

“All the contracts were reviewed to accommodate increase in the price of building materials over time. Sufficient financial provision has been made to absolve payment demands of the contractors. All contractors having outstanding certificates will be paid when they return to site”, Dr. Ganduje assured.

While urging the contractors to handle the jobs given to them efficiently, the governor promised that his administration would continue to set aside funds each month, to settle inherited liabilities from past administrations.

He noted that schools infrastructure in Kano was overstretched by increasing student intake, as a result of the state’s large population, stressing that his administration would continue to do its best to address the challenge.

On his part, the chairman, Kano state Universal Basic Education Board, Alh. Zakari Ibrahim Bagwai, explained that “from 2016-2017, the pupils population in the state increased from 3, 196, 000 to nearly 4.4 million, hence the need for concerted initiatives to increase access to learning, improve learning outcomes and generally strengthen the system”.

“Kano is in the forefront of accessing UBEC matching grants. That is why we are recalling 14 contractors back to site to complete the education projects”, he stated.

The Chairman, Kano State Indigenous Contractors Association, Alh. Abduwa Maitangaran promised that the projects would be delivered according to the contractual terms, in compliance with due process.

