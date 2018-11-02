Ganduje Opens Multi Billion Naira Medical Facility For Children

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The multi billion Naira Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu Pediatric Hospital in Kano municipality, completed by the Ganduje administration, has commenced full operations with the employment of professional personnel to manage the facility.

Presenting offers of appointment to 140 medical and paramedical personnel employed by the government, through Northfield Services, the managers of the facility, Kano state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje stated that a key condition for the recruitment of the workers was that none of them shall engage in any form of industrial action.

“You shall not engage in any industrial action as stipulated on your offers of appointment. We did this to ensure sustainability of this hospital. You were recruited based on your professional capacity, with the intention to reduce medical tourism aboard”, he maintained.

“We have provided the best equipment here and the Minster of Health has testified that this facility is among the best public health facilities in the country”, Governor Ganduje added.

“I have to commend Malam Ibrahim Shekarau who had the vision to establish this hospital in order to save the lives of children. He was not able to complete the project and because of political difference and personal interest his successor so he did not complete it. Gov. Shekarau used public finds to do this project so we saw it as a responsibility to complete it”, he stressed.

Governor Ganduje, therefore, charged the new employees to remain alive to their responsibilities and to make judicious use of the facilities installed at the hospital for public good.

The governor, who went round to monitor services at the hospital, felicitated with the parents of the first baby to be delivered there through emergency caesarean section. While congratulating the parents, Dr. and Mrs. Shamsudeen Isyaku, from Gombe state, the governor presented a gift to the baby on behalf of the hospital management.

Responding, the father of the child, Dr. and Mrs. Shamsudeen Isyaku explained that they were referred to Khalifa Isyaku Rabiu Pediatric Hospital from a private facility in Kano, expressing happiness that his wife was exposed to highly professional services since she was admitted.

During the occasion, the former governor of Kano state, who is also contesting the Kano Central Zone Senatorial seat under the APC, Malam Ibrahim Shekarau commissioned 7 new specially customized ambulances, procured by the Kano state government for public hospitals, at the cost of N170 million.The ambulances are fitted with several life-saving equipment including oxygen and minor surgical kits.

Malam Shekarau described the occasion as a day of great history saying, “I feel highly fulfilled. A dream has come true. The Ganduje administration has shared our vision and aspiration. Good vision has no political boundary”.

He praised Gov. Ganduje for investing substantially in the health of women and children, expressing the hope that the facilities provided at the hospital would be efficiently managed.

