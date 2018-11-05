Ganduje Okays N1.036bn For Repairs Of 31 Roads In Metropolis

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results Loading ... Loading ...

Kano state Executive Council has approved emergency maintenance of 31 dilapidated roads in the state capital to be carried out in eight clusters at the cost of N1, 036, 398, 164.33 billion.

Addressing a press conference on the outcome of the weekly council meeting in his office, the state commissioner for information, youth and culture, Malam Muhammad Garba said the state ministry of finance has already been directed to release 30 per cent of the total sum to the eight contractors for immediate mobilization to the project sites.

He said the utter state of disrepair of the roads is impacting negatively on Kanos position as emerging mega city with reputation of being a commercial nerve centre of significant importance.

Some of the roads to be rehabilitated include Nassarawa Hospital, Sheik Jaafar, Eastern bypass-Unguwa Uku, Bompai, Abbatoir, Civic Centre, Obasanjo Road, Bello Road, ‘Yantsaki Road-Tudun Murtala, Sharada, Rijiyar Zaki, Rafin Dan Nana, Ashton Road, Manladan Kulkul Road, Emirs Palace, Kofar Fampo, ‘Yan Katako-Zaria Road among others.

Other approvals by the council include supply and installation of 100 electricity distribution transformers of different capacity in various communities in the state at the cost of N574, 363, 062.00 million.

Malam Garba explained that the sum of N31, 853, 503.5 million has also been approved for feeding in three boarding primary schools, namely; Shehu Minjibir Boarding Primary School, Musa Saleh Kwankwaso Model Science Primary School and Mariri Boarding Orphanage.

The commissioner also announced that the state government will soon construct fences in all schools without them, and the decision to ban the construction of corner shops on the fences of primary and secondary schools, hospitals and courts.

54 total views, 54 views today