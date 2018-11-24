Ganduje Distributes 100 Transformers To Rural Communities

Kano state government has purchased 100 brand new power transformers at the cost of N565, 202, 940, including installation, for 100 communities across the state.

The state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje disclosed this during the formal distribution of the transformers late Friday evening, at the premises of the state Ministry for Rural and Community Development.

“The provision of these facilities is under phase one of the scheme, as we have received about 600 requests for transformers from all over the state”, the governor stated.

While underscoring the importance of electricity in economic development, Gov. Ganduje promised to personally monitor the installation of the transformers to ensure that things were done well.

“May appeal to you all and also urge you to ensure that these facilities are protected from being vandalized. The transformers are your own property so you should not allow anyone to remove any component or destroy them”, he cautioned.

In the meantime, Governor Ganduje said the government was working towards speedy completion of the state Independent Power Project at Challawa and Tiga, while arrangements have been concluded with one local and two foreign investors for investment in alternative energy supply for domestic and industrial use in the state.

The state Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Alh. Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso explained that “the transformers are of high standard based on assessment of Due Process Bureau”.

He expressed the hope that the beneficiary communities would reciprocate the gesture by sustaining their support for the Ganduje administration.

In furtherance of the administration’s rural development drive, the Commissioner announced that the government through his Ministry and the World Bank would construct 500 kilometers of rural roads next year.

Speaking on behalf of the communities that benefitted from the transformers, Malam Idris Ibrahim of Wuro Bagga in Nassarawa local government area praised the governor for initiating policies and programmes aimed at accelerating rural development.

Meanwhile, Gov. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has commissioned the renovated and upgraded Emergency Pediatric Unit of Murtala Muhummad Specialist Hospital, the pioneer and largest hospital in the state.

During the ceremony, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Kabir Ibrahim Getso explained that the project was started by some community members and was later taken over by the government, which not only completed the project but furnished and equipped the unit with state of the art facilities.

Gov. Ganduje restated the determination of his administration to ensure efficient and affordable healthcare services, announcing that his administration would soon recruit additional health professionals to keep things moving.

134 total views, no views today