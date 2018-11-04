Female Trump voters reveal why they still stand behind him: ‘I have a love for this man that’s not normal’

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

In a series of interviews conducted by the New York Times, female Trump voters attending his rallies across the country continued to stand behind the embattled president, believing he is doing a terrific job.

With Trump boasting how well he did with female voters in 2016 — without noting that he only did well with white women — the Times set out to see how his support is holding up with women who voted for him as polls show women fleeing the GOP over him.

According to Joan Philpott, 69, who attended a Trump rally in Missouri, the president still strikes a chord with her.

“He understands why we’re angry and he wants to fix it,” she said. “He wants to protect this country, and he wants to keep it safe, and he wants to keep it free of invaders and the caravan and everything else that’s going on.”

A Missouri rallygoer echoed those sentiments, stating she likes how Trump fires back at his critics.

“I get a kick out of it,” explained Misty Spencer-Sauer, 40, a stay-at-home mom from Blackwater. “I just sit and yell at my TV, because they twist around what he says and it’s, like, everybody’s so sensitive all the time. He may be blunt, but I can take it.”

Others appreciated Trump’s stalwart support for Associate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh whom many believe had his name was besmirched by multiple accusers during the Senate hearing process.

“Unbelievable what they could do to a man over politics,” recalled Diana Bass of Kenna, West Virginia. “If it could happen to him, it could happen to you.”

The Times went on to point out: “While he often claims that 52 percent of women supported him, that was the proportion of white women who did so; over all, 41 percent of women backed him in the presidential election. Since 2016, women have grown only more skeptical of him. A recent NBC/Wall Street Journal poll found that 38 percent of women approved of the job he was doing, substantially below the 47 percent it recorded over all, and 58 percent of women disapproved.”

That doesn’t put off Rachell Marks, 59, of Billings, Montana who said her love for Trump is unexplainable and would continue to back him.

“I have an infatuation and a love for this man that’s not normal,” Ms. Marks said. “I give the highest respect when people are telling the truth and giving their political power. If anything, I have a deeper respect now.”

