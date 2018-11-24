False: “We Did Not Kill Police Officer” IPOB

November 24, 2018
It is shocking that some media houses chose to go with the lies Nigerian Police Force Anambra State command fed them. What sort of country is this that news are not verified before publication. The whole world knows some significant proportion of Nigerians, especially their security personnel, are unrepentant liars.

How can some anti-Biafra segments of the media be reporting falsehood against IPOB when the overwhelming evidence is there that no policeman died. The pictures accompanying this brief statement shows clearly that the stage managed fake death of this police officer never occurred.

In line with ethics of journalism we IPOB call on media houses that have previously published this erroneous story to please retract it and apologies to IPOB. Failure to do so will result in a wholesale boycott of Nigerian newspapers across Biafraland with severe sanctions for any vendor or distributing agent found in contravention of such directive.

Reporting falsehood against IPOB will no longer be tolerated.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

