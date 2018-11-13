November 13, 2018

Press Statement

…Says VP’s Federalism Declarations Hypocritical

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has for the umpteenth time cautioned

Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to stop ridiculing his office by

always bandying figures, peddling rumours and trending on false claims

in the attempt to cover the rot and failures of the Buhari-led All

Progressives Congress (APC) administration.

Instead of juggling figures, making false claims about the nation’s debt

profile and playing to the camera, Prof. Osinbajo is challenged to

present to Nigerians, the empty scorecard of APC failed administration,

for which President Muhammadu Buhari has now lost his carriage as a

leader.

It is already a settled fact that the nation’s debt profile escalated

under the profligate, uncreative and incompetent Buhari administration,

which crippled our once robust economy, pushed it into recession, turned

our nation from a growing economy to a debtor country and world’s

poverty capital.

Despite being busted, Vice President Osinbajo is labouring to deceive

Nigerians by converting domestic borrowings in Naira, under the APC, to

US dollars, so that the very high exchange rate will make it look

smaller in dollars. This is despite verified figures even from agencies

of Government showing an accumulation of 29.6% debt under Buhari as

against the 20.14% under the Yar’Adua and Jonathan administration and

the 0.44 % under the Obasanjo administration.

Nigerians are therefore alarmed that Osinbajo, as a Professor of Law,

cannot guarantee productivity, credibility, transparency and honesty in

governance, but has rather allowed himself to be turned into a vendor of

propaganda and false claims for a corrupt administration, now hanging on

straws.

Prof. Osinbajo is reminded that he is the head of Buhari’s bungling

economic team and should therefore, not in anyway, parade himself as if

he has no blame at all in the manifest failures of this administration.

What Prof. Osinbajo has refused to come to terms with is that Nigerians

already know that the Buhari administration, wherein he is a major

actor, is the most corrupt in the history of our nation and that no

amount of concealments, propaganda and false claims can erase that fact.

Furthermore, Nigerians are no longer swayed by Prof. Osinbajo’s homilies

and lip service to fiscal federalism, which he is now mouthing, just

because the 2019 general election is around the corner.

Instead of lending himself to be used to beguile Nigerians, Prof.

Osinbajo should use the remaining days of the discredited APC

administration to advise himself and President Buhari on life after

office, especially as leaders, who manifestly failed their people, when

they trusted them the most.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

