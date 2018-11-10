Embattled APC Chair, Oshiomhole In Secret Meeting With Lagos Editors, Shares Cash

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The embattled national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has returned to Nigeria from oversea trip. According to available information, the embattled chairman is currently holding a secret meeting with some media organisation’s News and Political editors based in Lagos.

247ureports.com gathered exclusively that the move to meet with the Lagos editors is to ensure that any form of negative reports coming from ‘political enemies’ does not get published. The meeting with Lagos editors occurred as the national chairman who had arrived Nigeria from his USA trip following his interrogation by the DSS – the national chairman made a quick detour to a hotel in Lagos were the meeting is being held.

The Edo State born politician was reportedly held for about 9 hours last Sunday by the Directorate of Secret Service (DSS) in Abuja over allegation of bribery at the recent primary election of APC across the country. It took the intervention of the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello to bail the embattled national chair from the DSS. According to sources, President Buhari was fully in the know over his arrest and interrogation by the DSS. The President decided to not intervene.

Upon securing bail, the APC national chairman hurriedly left the country for USA n Monday. Oshiomhole nor the DSS has refuted that Oshiomhole was detained by the DSS..

The Saturday’s afternoon meeting in Lagos was said to be Oshiomhole’s first engagement as he returned from the controversial trip.

A source in the know of the said meeting expressed surprise that the former Labour leader, who has been avoiding and threatening journalists with lawsuit since his emergence as national chair – had to rush to Lagos to meet with the News gatekeepers.

The source said some of the editors were being careful of Oshiomhole’s motive, even as some others deliberately avoided the meeting.

“One has to be very careful with these politicians, especially when they are in trouble and desperate, they can do and undo. I know the meeting won’t be for free but there is nothing hidden under heaven,” the source said.

“We were told he is coming with millions of Naira and dollars to share“.

