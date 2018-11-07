EFCC Arraigns Man For N4m Fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC today 7th November, 2018 arraigned one Usman Mohammed before Justice Usman Na’abba of High Court, Kano State on one count charge bordering on diversion of funds and criminal breach of trust.

The petitioner alleged that sometimes in 2017, the suspect fraudulently induced him and collected the sum of Four Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N4,300,000.00) to process four visas to Saudi Arabia for Hajj, umra and their accommodations. The accused who was unable to produce the visa also failed to return the money he was paid and instead cut all communications between him and the complainant.

The charge reads: ”That you, Alhaji Usman Mohammed, sometimes between March to December 2017 in Kano within the Judicial Division of the High Court of Justice, Kano State with intent to defraud, dishonestly misappropriated the sum of Four Million Three Hundred Thousand Naira (N4, 300,000,00) belonging to Abdullahi Ibrahim and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 308 and punishable under section 309 of the penal code”.

The accused person pleaded not guilty to the charge read to him. This development promted the

prosecution counsel, Michael Ojo to ask the court for a date for hearing.

The counsel to the accused person, Zainab Garba, made an oral application for bail on behalf of her client.

Justice Na-Abba granted bail to the accused person in the sum of N50,000 and two sureties in like sum.



The case has been adjourned to 29th November, 2018 for hearing.