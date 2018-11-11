EEDC Staff Electrocuted In Anambra

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

A middle age man, who is a staff of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Okpoko sevice center, Okpoko in Ogbaru local government Area of Anambra state has been electrocuted.

In a statement release in Awka by the PPRO, Anambra state police command, SP Harruna Mohammed said on November 9, 2018, at about 7:20pm one Mr Oduah Neboliza m’ and a feeder manger of Enugu electricity distribution company Okpoko service center Okpoko in Ogbaru council Area reported at Okpoko police division that same day at about 7pm while on duty along Onitsha-Owerri Road Okpoko, one of his staff Mr Ezenwosu Chukwudi m’ was electrocuted on a pole and fall down while rectifying a electrical fault.

According to him, the scene of the inccident was visited by Police Patrol team attached to Okpoko division, victim was immediately rushed to Bex Memorial Hospital Awada for treatment but was certified dead on arrival by the Doctor.

And that the corpse has been deposited at the mortuary for postmortem examination.

Case under investigation to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident

A source in the Area who confirmed the incident but does not want to be mention in the print to our correspondent that the deceased was trying to work on a faulty line surprisingly in the process, he was electrocuted from the pole and died, may God save us, he pray.

