Edo PDP Accuses Oshiomhole Of Lying, Challenges Him To Produce Anenih’s Letter Of Endorsement

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Claims by the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole, that the former Chairman of BOT of the PDP, Chief Tony Anenih, who did in Abuja last Sunday, wrote him letter endorsing him as Chairman of APC, has been faulted by the Edo PDP.

Chairman of the PDP in Edo State, Chief Dan Orbih, in a statement he issued on Friday in Benin, titled; “Oshiomhole’s morbid dance,” did not only accuse Oshiomhole of lying over the letter, but also challenged him to produce such letter if it truly exists.

It would be recalled that the late PDP Chieftain and Mr. Oshiomhole had the most unpleasant relationship while the latter was Governor of the State.

But, Chief Orbih, in his statement titled; “Oshiomhole’s morbid dance,” alleged that the APC Chairman “isn’t new to lying against the dead, especially when there’s maximum political traction to be gained.”

Orbih also derided Oshiomhole, calling him “uncultured talkative suffering from verbal diarrhoea.”

He said: “In several African societies, including ours, death is considered a very potent rite of passage that unites foes, making them bury the hatchet. It is not for nothing that Africans consider it not only wrong, but reprehensible to speak ill of the dead.

“Sadly, from the torrent of condolence messages, the one from the embattled national chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole stood out like a sore thumb. In terms of a relationship, the only one anybody can remember, is one of disrespect, unwarranted abuses and insults Oshiomhole rained on the Leader.

“We were therefore disturbed but not surprised when Oshiomhole issued a cheeky political statement laced with lies and innuendoes, purporting same to be a condolence message to the Anenih family.

“In Oshiomhole’s widely publicised statement, he claimed among other things that not only did he and Leader make up in an unnamed church, but that our leader wrote a letter endorsing him for the position of APC national chairman! Nothing could be more preposterous and ludicrous!

“While we do not wish to use this period of mourning to dignify serial liars, we however feel duty bound to tell the world that no such meeting held in any church or mosque between our leader and the embattled APC chairman.

“Our Leader’s confidential secretary is still alive and has confirmed that at no time did he write any letter to Oshiomhole endorsing him for APC national chairman. If Oshiomhole is in possession of any such letter, it is definitely forged!

“The world may need to be reminded that Oshiomhole isn’t new to lying against the dead, especially when there’s maximum political traction to be gained. Months after President Umaru Yar’Adua passed on, Oshiomhole gleefully claimed that the late President, who was elected on the PDP platform, bankrolled his governorship election on the platform of the opposition Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

“The implication, by Oshiomhole’s hypothesis, was that President Yar’Adua, who was PDP Leader at the time, actually undermined PDP in Edo State. This prompted my response with the famous “Oshiomole Tales by moonlight.”

Apparently bouyed by the refusal of Yar’Adua family to puncture his wild infantile claim, Oshiomole thought he could pick on and lie against our leader, Chief Tony Anenih, the Iyase of Esan land.

“We respect the constitutionally guaranteed freedom of speech but it behoves on Adams Oshiomhole to control what he says. The lesson he must learn from his unpleasant relationship with the Leader, is that wisdom is not a virtue for uncultured talkative suffering from verbal diarrhoea. Silence is indeed golden. The Leader maintained dignified silence in all your unwanted attacks.”

The Edo PDP Chairman however advised​ to spare them a moment and let late Chief Anenih rest in peace.

89 total views, 26 views today