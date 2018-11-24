Edo Govt Dispels Rumor Of Strange Disease, Says Tests Show Yellow Fever

By 247ureports
108 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
November 24, 2018 5:28 pm
Tagged as
Related

Ganduje Distributes 100 Transformers To Rural Communities

2019: Group Drums Support For Ortom’s Re-Elelection

False: “We Did Not Kill Police Officer” IPOB

Man Caught Burying Charms In Uncompleted Building In Imo State

Police Arrests Fake Blind Beggars Using Rented School Kids In Anambra State

“We Have Created 700,000 Jobs In Kano” – Ganduje

Alleged N49m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ministry Director, Four Others

Court Adjourns Ex Gov. Sule Lamido’s Trial To Nov 23

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has directed the State Ministry of Health to curtail the outbreak of yellow fever in some communities in Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the State.

 

The directive which follows media reports of the death of two persons in the area, confirmed that the ‘strange’ viral disease that afflicted some communities in Uhunmwode local government area of the State, to yellow fever.

 

Recalled that news of a strange disease was reported to have hit Igiduman, Ehor and other villages in the local government, which allegedly claimed several lives.

 

The Special Adviser to Governor Godwin Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie, in a statement, said that following media reports of the death of two persons in the area, after exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, high fever and stomach pain, the Governor directed the State Ministry of Health to curtail the outbreak of yellow fever.

 

“The Governor is disturbed by the development and has directed the Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, to deploy experts in the ministry to the communities affected by the illness,” the statement said.

 

Osagie added that the Governor has promised to mobilise additional resources, if the need arises, to support the ministry of health to enable it establish the cause of the illness and death of two persons in the area.

 

According to the statement, the State Commissioner for Health, Dr. David Osifo, who dismissed claims of a strange disease, said: “there is no such thing as a strange illness in Edo State.

 

“We have identified yellowness of the eyes and related symptoms, which led us to the conclusion that the illness is yellow fever. We are on top of the situation and will curb the spread of the disease as directed by the State Governor.

 

“We have deployed a team of experts to the communities and the result of the initial tests showed symptoms of cases of yellow fever.

 

“They tested negative to Lassa Fever. We are doing contact tracing and sensitizing people in the communities to clean up their environment.”

109 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
False: “We Did Not Kill Police Officer” IPOB
Next Article >
2019: Group Drums Support For Ortom’s Re-Elelection
About the Author

Leave A Response