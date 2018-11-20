DSS Invitation: Clear Your Name Before Campaigning For APC, Frank Fires Oshiomhole

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Immidiate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has asked the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole to clear his name in the reported allegation of bribery and corruption during the party’s primary election.

Frank said until proper investigation and clearance is given to Comrade Oshiomhole, it will amount to immorality for him to criticise the opposition party and its presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’s policy documents.

The former APC chieftain was reacting in a statement on Tuesday to a comment credited to Oshiomhole where he said Atiku’s policy document, especially on the issue of creating jobs can not be trusted.

According to Frank, it is shameful for APC National Chairman to start talking while Nigerians are still waiting for the outcome of his quizzing by the Director of State Security Service (DSS).

While querying Oshimhole’s integrity in public service, Frank said the APC National Chairman should be worried that his National Working Committee (NWC) colleagues and some prominent chieftains of his party, even from his own state and zone, were calling for his resignation.

The Bayelsa born political activist, however revealed that Adams Oshiomhole’s current saga will be a major campaign issue as the country move towards the 2019 general elections unless the party relieves him of his office or make public the outcome of his interrogation by the DSS.

In his opinion, Frank said: “President Muhammadu Buhari’s claim of fighting corruption has now been defeated by the singular act of allowing the likes of Oshiomhole and other alleged corrupt politicians around him.

“As it is now, Comrade Oshimhole does not have moral right to castigate anybody. His comments on Atiku’s policy documents and his adamant that Senate President Bukola Saraki should resign as Chairman of National Assembly is diversionary because Nigerians will not forget his ordeal in the hands of DSS.

“So, my advice for the former Labour leader is to look at himself in the mirror before making any comment during this campaign because he who must go to the equity must be there with a clean hand.

“Though, it is obvious that Saraki has become a nightmare to Oshiomhole and the earlier he realises this the better for him. So, Oshiomhole should know that Nigerians and international community are waiting to hear the verdict of the ruling party on him.”

