Defiant White House vows to once again suspend CNN’s Jim Acosta: report

President Donald Trump’s administration has threatened that it will again suspend CNN chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta’s press pass, the network reported Sunday evening.

CNN chief media correspondent Brian Stelter revealed the plan in his “Reliable Sources” newsletter.

“After CNN won a temporary restraining order on Friday, forcing the White House to restore his press pass for 14 days, White House officials sent Acosta a letter stating that his pass is set to be suspended again once the restraining order expires,” Stelter reported. “From the looks of the letter, the W.H. is trying to establish a paper trail that will empower the administration to boot Acosta again at the end of the month.”

The network slammed the plan in a statement.

“The White House is continuing to violate the First and 5th Amendments of the Constitution. These actions threaten all journalists and news organizations,” CNN said. “Jim Acosta and CNN will continue to report the news about the White House and the President.”

