Court Adjourns Ex Gov. Sule Lamido’s Trial To Nov 23

By 247ureports
61 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
November 24, 2018 5:31 am
Tagged as
Related

Man Caught Burying Charms In Uncompleted Building In Imo State

Police Arrests Fake Blind Beggars Using Rented School Kids In Anambra State

“We Have Created 700,000 Jobs In Kano” – Ganduje

Alleged N49m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ministry Director, Four Others

N33bn Fraud: Indicted NEMA DG Maihaja Transfers And Witch-Hunt Staff Over Refusal To Forge And Backdate Documents

Nigerian Navy Provost And Regulating School Graduate 16 Ratings 

“We Marched Today In Celebration Of Nnamdi Kanu’s Reappearance” – IPOB

Two Feared Dead As IPOB, Police Clash In Anambra

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has adjourned the trial of Sule Lamido, former Governor of Yobe State to November 23, 2018. The adjournment, according to the Judge, is to enable the prosecution avail the defense with all the necessary documents required for trial.

Lamido was arraigned alongside two of his sons – Aminu Sule Lamido and Mustapha Sule Lamido. Also docked with the former governor for allegedly defrauding the state to the tune of N1.35billion were Aminu Wada Abubakar and his (Lamido’s) companies: Bamaina Holdings Ltd and Speeds International Ltd

In the course of the trial today, the first prosecution witness, Philip Adepoju, a banker with Guaranty Trust Bank who was subpoenaed before the court presented account opening package of Interior Woodwork Limited, statement of account from July 2007 to December 2013 and certification of identification. They were all admitted in evidence

However, the statement of account for Interior Woodwork Limited of which the Prosecution Counsel, Chile Okoroma intended to tender through the witness could not be admitted due to an  objection raised by the defense.

The defense, led by Kanu Agab, SAN, objected to the admissibility of the document, stating that the documents were not front-loaded into evidence and even if it was admitted they will need time to study it.

Okoroma, however told the court that the prosecution had tendered the same documents in the previous court where the case was formerly heard.

The case commenced de novo before Justice Ojukwu due to the retirement of Justice Ademola.

61 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
N33bn Fraud: Indicted NEMA DG Maihaja Transfers And Witch-Hunt Staff Over Refusal To Forge And Backdate Documents
Next Article >
Alleged N49m Fraud: EFCC Arraigns Ministry Director, Four Others
About the Author

Leave A Response