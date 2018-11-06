Counsel Buhari On Rights Violations, Political Intolerance, PDP Urges Prince Charles

November 6, 2018
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) welcomes British Prince Charles to
Nigeria and urges him to caution President Muhammadu Buhari on the
continued violation of human rights, siege on democratic institutions,
political intolerance and stifling of opposition and free speech in the
country under his administration.
The party also calls on Prince Charles to take President Buhari to task
on his administration’s cavernous corruption, disobedience to court
orders, as well as its divisive proclivities, aloofness and
insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians leading to escalation of
violence and killings in various parts of our country in the last three
and half years.
The PDP further urges the British leader to counsel President Buhari not
to attempt to rig the 2019 Presidential election but be ready to accept
his imminent defeat in the polls, since it is clear that Nigerians have
rejected him because of his incompetence and his administration’s
apparent disdain for their safety and wellbeing.
The British leader is invited to note that the Buhari administration has
reversed all the political and social gains made by Nigeria since
independence while pushing the nation to the brinks with its
anti-democratic tendencies and desperation to hang on to power beyond
May 29, 2019.
The Buhari administration has completely eroded the values of freedom of
association, personal liberty, free speech, national cohesion, free
enterprise, political tolerance and our stencils for economic growth.
Instead, it has plunged our nation into avoidable security challenges
and the worst economic recession, with attendant daily bloodletting,
acute hunger and starvation, escalated joblessness, high mortality rate
and unprecedented stress on families.
Under the Buhari failed administration, our nation, once known for her
robust economy and a happy citizenry, has become the home to world
poorest persons; where opposition is an endangered specie and where
citizens daily fall victims of arbitrary killing and mass burials,
extra-judicial executions, illegal arrests and detention, extreme
torture and reported disappearances, as captured in the reports by
various world bodies.
The PDP therefore calls on Britain to take a decisive steps to caution
this administration and assist in rescuing our nation and returning it
to the path of good governance and national stability, which has eluded
her in the last three and half years.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
