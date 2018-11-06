Counsel Buhari On Rights Violations, Political Intolerance, PDP Urges Prince Charles

November 6, 2018

Press Statement

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) welcomes British Prince Charles to

Nigeria and urges him to caution President Muhammadu Buhari on the

continued violation of human rights, siege on democratic institutions,

political intolerance and stifling of opposition and free speech in the

country under his administration.

The party also calls on Prince Charles to take President Buhari to task

on his administration’s cavernous corruption, disobedience to court

orders, as well as its divisive proclivities, aloofness and

insensitivity to the plight of Nigerians leading to escalation of

violence and killings in various parts of our country in the last three

and half years.

The PDP further urges the British leader to counsel President Buhari not

to attempt to rig the 2019 Presidential election but be ready to accept

his imminent defeat in the polls, since it is clear that Nigerians have

rejected him because of his incompetence and his administration’s

apparent disdain for their safety and wellbeing.

The British leader is invited to note that the Buhari administration has

reversed all the political and social gains made by Nigeria since

independence while pushing the nation to the brinks with its

anti-democratic tendencies and desperation to hang on to power beyond

May 29, 2019.

The Buhari administration has completely eroded the values of freedom of

association, personal liberty, free speech, national cohesion, free

enterprise, political tolerance and our stencils for economic growth.

Instead, it has plunged our nation into avoidable security challenges

and the worst economic recession, with attendant daily bloodletting,

acute hunger and starvation, escalated joblessness, high mortality rate

and unprecedented stress on families.

Under the Buhari failed administration, our nation, once known for her

robust economy and a happy citizenry, has become the home to world

poorest persons; where opposition is an endangered specie and where

citizens daily fall victims of arbitrary killing and mass burials,

extra-judicial executions, illegal arrests and detention, extreme

torture and reported disappearances, as captured in the reports by

various world bodies.

The PDP therefore calls on Britain to take a decisive steps to caution

this administration and assist in rescuing our nation and returning it

to the path of good governance and national stability, which has eluded

her in the last three and half years.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

55 total views, 6 views today