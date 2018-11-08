Corruption: PDP Urges NIA, DSS, Interpol To Track Oshiomhole

November 8, 2018
Press Statement
…Mocks APC For Habouring Corrupt Persons
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the National Intelligence
Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to help track down the factional National
Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole,
believed to be on the run outside the country since his reported
interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged
corruption charges.
The party notes that Adams Oshiomhole’s swift flight out of the country,
at the heat of the investigation, is suspect and goes to confirm
allegations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is shielding him from
prosecution for fear that his investigation would implicate certain
interests at the Presidency and the APC.
It is ludicrous that the APC, in its lying proclivities, believes that
by dismissing Oshiomhole’s arrest as a rumour and aiding him to
momentarily flee the country, it would succeed in getting him off the
DSS hook as well as sweeping the matter out of public discourse with its
famished broom.
No! Nigerians are already aware that Oshiomhole has not denied his
investigation including his reported confession that the Presidency was
in the loop of all his actions.
The PDP had always cautioned Adams Oshiomhole of his unbridled
arrogance, lust for power and alleged embezzlement of public funds for
which he must surely have his day in the hands of the law.
The PDP therefore demands that APC and the Buhari Presidency must
immediately produce Adams Oshiomhole to face investigation and
prosecution in our courts.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
