Corruption: PDP Urges NIA, DSS, Interpol To Track Oshiomhole

November 8, 2018

Press Statement

…Mocks APC For Habouring Corrupt Persons

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) charges the National Intelligence

Agency (NIA) and INTERPOL to help track down the factional National

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole,

believed to be on the run outside the country since his reported

interrogation by the Department of State Services (DSS) over alleged

corruption charges.

The party notes that Adams Oshiomhole’s swift flight out of the country,

at the heat of the investigation, is suspect and goes to confirm

allegations that the Muhammadu Buhari Presidency is shielding him from

prosecution for fear that his investigation would implicate certain

interests at the Presidency and the APC.

It is ludicrous that the APC, in its lying proclivities, believes that

by dismissing Oshiomhole’s arrest as a rumour and aiding him to

momentarily flee the country, it would succeed in getting him off the

DSS hook as well as sweeping the matter out of public discourse with its

famished broom.

No! Nigerians are already aware that Oshiomhole has not denied his

investigation including his reported confession that the Presidency was

in the loop of all his actions.

The PDP had always cautioned Adams Oshiomhole of his unbridled

arrogance, lust for power and alleged embezzlement of public funds for

which he must surely have his day in the hands of the law.

The PDP therefore demands that APC and the Buhari Presidency must

immediately produce Adams Oshiomhole to face investigation and

prosecution in our courts.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

