Christ The King Church Joins Nigerian Amry In Hunt After IPOB Members

It is now in the public domain that Christ the King Church (CKC) in Aba, Abia State called on Nigeria Government and her security agencies to begin a clampdown on any individual suspected to be member of the indigenous people of Biafra (IPOB). Its a pity that CKC Aba a place where our people worship and pray to Most High God (Chukwu Okike Abiama) would turn the house of God to a place where Nigerian politicians come and do campaign for their selfish interest. It is sad that priests that are meant to be at the forefront of the emancipation of the masses are in our land encouraging our oppressors to continue killing us. The same politicians that have connived to suffer our people are the people that priests are campaigning for to be elected for another four years of impunity.

It is important we advise our people that attend churches where politicians are allowed to do their campaign, to be very careful. It is baffling that clergymen and women have allowed politicians to play their dirty politics in the house of God. The house of God is a sanctuary and must remain so, not a den for criminal politicians. Therefore, we are urging the clergymen and women to reflect on why Christ died on the Cross of Calvary.

Christ never allowed politicians, rich men or businessmen to do trade in the Temple. Those in charge of CKC Aba should learn this important lesson in the scriptures. We are calling on all priests and pastors in Biafraland to refrain from all forms of politicking. IPOB are fighting for our dignity, respect and freedom.

The one and only IPOB family ably led by our supreme leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu does not tolerate or condone any form of crime and cannot be provoked into violence by anybody whosoever. We respect our priests, men and women of God who respect themselves and cannot be cowed by any sponsored propaganda or blackmail from any quarter no matter highly placed they are. IPOB is a disciplined organization championing the liberation and independence state of Biafra and nothing more.

We must not forget to advise whosoever that is picking up fight with IPOB is bound to fail because IPOB is divine movement ordained by Chukwu Okike Abiama (God Almighty) which no one can stop. The impression being given by CKC Aba is that they are in support of killing of innocent citizens in the name of working for Nigeria politicians.

We are aware that some clergymen and women cannot do without involving themselves with dirty politics in Nigeria but must do it with decorum and respect for other people’s wish or they will have themselves to blame. IPOB sounded it loud and clear to all and sundry that they will not be part or participate in 2019 presidential election not because of churches. If the clergymen and women including pastors are praying for the success of 2019 presidential election they are hallucinating because elections cannot solve Nigeria problems and understand that there are people who are calling for election boycott which IPOB is one among them. The church must put this into consideration so as not to fall into the hands of the enemies of the masses and displease the real owners of the land.

COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.

