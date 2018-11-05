Certificate Scandal: PDP Accuses Buhari Of Corruption

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari has

entangled himself in a web of corruption by trying to launder his WAEC

certificate scandal, instead of being remorseful and apologizing to

Nigerians.

The party said the Presidency displayed the highest form of corruption

and decadence by involving in manipulations, forgery and lies in an

attempt to hoodwink Nigerians with bogus claims even when it had become

clear that Mr. President does not possess the claimed WAEC certificate.

The PDP insists that nothing is more humiliating to our nation than

having our Presidency entangled in high-level of international

corruption involving the name and personality of the President, the

latest being the procuring and parading of fake WAEC certificate

attestation.

The PDP notes that the development has further worsened the image of the

President, whose administration is overburdened by allegations of

ginormous financial corruption and which has not been able to provide

explanation for the over N10 trillion siphoned under its watch,

particularly in the oil and gas sector.

The world now knows why the Buhari Presidency lacks the rectitude to

genuinely fight corruption and the reason it has been harbouring liars,

fraudulent individuals including certificate forgers both in ministerial

and other top government positions as well as running the most corrupt

administration in the history of our nation.

Now that all the shenanigans are laid bare the PDP challenges President

Buhari to, in his words, tell Nigerians how he would describe any person

who claims to be what he is not, or claims to posses what he does not

have.

Finally, the PDP urges Nigerians to continue to be alert and united in

their determination to vote out this incompetent, deceitful,

duplicitous, disconnected and overtly corrupt Buhari administration,

which has brought so much anguish and shame to our nation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

49 total views, 8 views today