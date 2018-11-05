Certificate Scandal: PDP Accuses Buhari Of Corruption

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari has
entangled himself in a web of corruption by trying to launder his WAEC
certificate scandal, instead of being remorseful and apologizing to
Nigerians.
The party said the Presidency displayed the highest form of corruption
and decadence by involving in manipulations, forgery and lies in an
attempt to hoodwink Nigerians with bogus claims even when it had become
clear that Mr. President does not possess the claimed WAEC certificate.
The PDP insists that nothing is more humiliating to our nation than
having our Presidency entangled in high-level of international
corruption involving the name and personality of the President, the
latest being the procuring and parading of fake WAEC certificate
attestation.
The PDP notes that the development has further worsened the image of the
President, whose administration is overburdened by allegations of
ginormous financial corruption and which has not been able to provide
explanation for the over N10 trillion siphoned under its watch,
particularly in the oil and gas sector.
The world now knows why the Buhari Presidency lacks the rectitude to
genuinely fight corruption and the reason it has been harbouring liars,
fraudulent individuals including certificate forgers both in ministerial
and other top government positions as well as running the most corrupt
administration in the history of our nation.
Now that all the shenanigans are laid bare the PDP challenges President
Buhari to, in his words, tell Nigerians how he would describe any person
who claims to be what he is not, or claims to posses what he does not
have.
Finally, the PDP urges Nigerians to continue to be alert and united in
their determination to vote out this incompetent, deceitful,
duplicitous, disconnected and overtly corrupt Buhari administration,
which has brought so much anguish and shame to our nation.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
