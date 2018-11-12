Buhari Did Not Submit Credentials To US War College – Investigator 

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

Victor Uwajeh, a private investigator, says President Muhammadu Buhari did not submit any credentials before he was enrolled into a war college in the US.

Uwajeh disclosed this in a tweet on Sunday.

“US war college confirmed to me that President Buhari didn’t submit any credentials for enrollment into the college,” he tweeted.

In the tweet there is a correspondence between him and the war college did located in Pennslyvania.



He had requested for Buhari’s certificates using the FOI act.

The college responded saying: “Prior to the introduction of the master of strategic studies degree in 2000, the US army war college was a professional military education programme. No undergraduate or graduate credentials were required/submitted for attendance.”

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) recently gave Buhari an attestation certificate.

Buhari said he needed a certificate to enrol into the college.