Breaking News: Labour Suspends Nationwide Strike

The planned nationwide strike by the labour unions over a new minimum wage has been shelved for now. The strike was scheduled to start on Tuesday.

Labour leaders, government representatives and organised private sector spent many hours on Monday to reach a consensus on a minimum wage.

But it was in vain as the Tripartite committee decided to convey the resolution of the meeting to President Muhammadu Buhari, for onward transmission to the National Assembly.

The report will be submitted to President Buhari on Tuesday by 4:15 pm.

Government wants to pay N24,000 as minimum wage, but the labour leaders are insisting on N30,000.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday intervened in the impasse by appealing to the labour unions, especially the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to consider the rot his administration inherited from the previous governments.

The President explained that the present government was doing more with the ‘fewer resources’ at its disposal in putting the nation’s economy right.

42 total views, 42 views today