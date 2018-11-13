Breaking News: Anambra State Speaker Impeached

By 247ureports
106 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
November 13, 2018 3:15 pm
Tagged as
Related

Federal Govt. To Auction N115b Bonds Nov. 21

FG Begins Fresh Move To End Herdsmen/Farmers Feud

Rice Importation Has Dropped To Nearly 90% ― Ogbeh

Hope Uzodinma’s Guber Bid Is Forimmunity To Evade Criminal Trials – Okorocha

Pension Fraud: EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Of N397m  

Court Vacates Order On Benue Assembly Complex

Ganduje: Again, Court Restrains Kano Lawmakers

Self Sufficiency: Don’t Expect Support From Food Exporting Countries, Lai Mohammed Warns

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Anambra State House of Assembly has served another impeachment. The Speaker of the Anambra State Assembly, Hon. Rita Madugwu was impeached moments ago by the membersof the state assembly. Hon. Ikem Uzoezie representing Aguata constituency was named as the new speaker.

The speaker was alledged to have mismanaged funds and other corrupt activities bordering financial misappropriation.

The impeachments comes as the Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Willie Obiano travelled out of the state to Paris with the President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari.

Already, the governor’s men led by the chief of staff, Primus Odili have been sighted at the chambers – in attempts to reach out to the lawmakers.

109 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
Court Vacates Order On Benue Assembly Complex
Next Article >
Pension Fraud: EFCC Secures Interim Forfeiture Of N397m  
About the Author

Leave A Response