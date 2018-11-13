Breaking News: Anambra State Speaker Impeached

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The Anambra State House of Assembly has served another impeachment. The Speaker of the Anambra State Assembly, Hon. Rita Madugwu was impeached moments ago by the membersof the state assembly. Hon. Ikem Uzoezie representing Aguata constituency was named as the new speaker.

The speaker was alledged to have mismanaged funds and other corrupt activities bordering financial misappropriation.

The impeachments comes as the Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Willie Obiano travelled out of the state to Paris with the President of Nigeria, Mohammadu Buhari.

Already, the governor’s men led by the chief of staff, Primus Odili have been sighted at the chambers – in attempts to reach out to the lawmakers.

