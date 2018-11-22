Benue SEMA Commences Distribution Of Relief Materials To IDPs

By 247ureports
November 22, 2018
From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Wednesday, commenced distriburion of assorted relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in the state.

The Executive Secretary, Benue State Emergency Management Agency (BSEMA), Emmanuel Shior who made the distribution at the SEMA’s headquarter, in Makurdi, said the food items were given as part of efforts to improve the standard of living for IDPs in the state.

“This ceaseless gesture is designed to ensure an improvement in the living conditions of the IDPs in camps in Benue State until they are able to return to their homes.

“The relief materials are for Anyiin and Ugba IDPs camps”.

Shior said the items include bags of rice, cartons of yams flour as well as condiment.

He added that ‘‘the provision of these food materials at every time signifies Governor Samuel Ortom’s interest in the wellbeing of the affected persons.

Shior hailed the efforts of humanitarian partners who he said have continue to identify with every opportunity that will preserve the dignity of the IDPs and encourage them to become self-reliant.’’

He also thanked the media for their coverage and publications of the conditions of IDPs and that of the distribution of relief materials pledging to continue to partner with them.

