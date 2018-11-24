Benue PDP And Gross Hypocrisy: Buhari And Atiku In Perspective – By Terfa Naswem 

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

One of the characteristics of Benue PDP and PDP in general is gross hypocrisy which I have carefully observed in an uninterrupted manner.

The whole gross hypocrisy in Benue State began when Ortom’s “red card” issue came up. Ortom is one of the governors who know they have performed below expectation and based on how he emerged the flagbearer of All Progressives Congress (APC) to contest for the Benue State governor in 2015 which he won, made him to know that he wiould not be offered the opportunity for re-election as Hon. Emmanuel Jime whose mandate he took was to take over him in 2019.

After realizing all these, Ortom explore Buhari’s vulnerability and politicized the Fulani herdsmen killings and the Anti-Open grazing law to get sympathy from the Benue people and use that to defect to Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). He politicized and over dramatized the Fulani herdsmen attacks to those Benue people who are the ignoramuses who are not only gullible but strong-willed to swim in ignorance and negligence to support him to be re-elected in 2019 claiming he is fighting for them. Using Fulani herdsmen attacks for political sympathy and interest is one of the hypocritical nature of Ortom and Benue PDP.

Before Ortom finally defected to PDP, the Fulani and Miyetti Allah narrative came up. Ortom and his cohorts including social media team started projecting the “Buhari is Fulani and Miyetti Allah and should be voted out”, “We don’t want a Fulani and Miyetti Allah President again”, etc. The Fulani and Miyetti Allah narrative took different kinds of dimension.

When Ortom finally defected to PDP, the Fulani and Miyetti Allah narrative became so intensed that the heat could burn down any object that passes its way.

They claim Buhari is the one killing Benue people so he should not be voted again or any Fulani and Miyetti Allah candidate.

When Atiku who is a Fulani and a major sponsor of Miyetti Allah emerged as the presidential flagbearer of PDP, Ortom, the Benue PDP and supporters suddenly changed the Fulani and Miyetti Allah narrative to suit their President candidate, Atiku. What amused me is that the same Ortom, Benue PDP and supporters who said they no longer want a Fulani and Miyetti Allah President and even called APC a Miyetti Allah party started saying funny and hypocritical things like: “Atiku is not a Fulani and Miyetti Allah”, “Atiku is a lesser devil”, Atiku is better Fulani and Miyetti Allah”, etc.

Now that a Fulani and Miyetti Allah candidate is in PDP, it means that PDP too has become a Miyetti Allah party. If Buhari who is the President and presidential candidate of APC is said to be Miyetti Allah and in Miyetti Allah party, it means Atiku who is also a Fulani and Miyetti Allah candidate in PDP has made PDP Miyetti Allah party too.

Today, Ortom, Benue PDP and supporters have been having headaches trying to handle the Fulani and Miyetti Allah narrative which has exposed their gross hypocrisy.

