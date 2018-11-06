Attack On Senator Ike Ekweremadu Was Robbery Not Assassination – Police

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

SUSPECTS

Mohammed Yusuf (of no fixed address) but a native of Kauranamuda, Zamfara State (Arrested and in Police custody) One Ali (other name unknown) at large and wanted by the Police

The residence of Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu on No 2, Jim Nwobodo Street, APO Legislative Quarters was broken into by Mohammed Yusuf of Kauranamuda, Zamfara State, who was arrested at the scene and now in Police custody along with one Ali (other name unknown) who escaped from the scene at about 0430hrs of today, 6th November, 2018.

The Police have commenced investigation into the crime and the principal suspect Mohammed Yusuf of Kauranamuda have volunteered confessional statement after interrogation admitting to the crime and mentioned one Ali (other name unknown) now at large, who escaped from the scene to have carried out the crime along with him. Exhibits recovered from them includes (i) Motor Jack (ii) Big Screw Driver (iii) A big Rod (iv) A small kitchen knife and other house breaking implements.

Preliminary investigation carried out so far did not reveal assasination attempt on the life of the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and his family but a case of Burglary. However, investigation is still ongoing to determine if there is any other motive behind the offence. The same suspects had earlier at about 0300Hrs broken into the residence of one Mr. Haliru Adamu of No. 38 Denis Osadebey Crescent, APO Legislative quarters where they stole phones, jewelleries and other valuables before proceeding to the residence of the Deputy Senate President. The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu and Mr. Haliru Adamu have made statements to the Police about the two (2) incidents.

There was no delay in Police intervention in the incident that occurred in the residence of the Deputy Senate President. Four (4) Police personnel and One (1) personnel of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps on duty at the residence of the Deputy Senate President at the time of the incidence have been arrested and currently in detention for investigation for negligent acts and dereliction of duty.

Investigation into the two (2) cases are ongoing and the outcome is going to be made public and suspects will be prosecuted.

