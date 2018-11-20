Atiku’s Policy Document Embodies Yearnings, Aspirations Of Nigerians

November 19, 2018

Press Statement

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the resounding public

endorsements that heralded the policy document articulated by its

Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a confirmation that the noble

document embodies the collective mindset, yearnings and aspirations of

Nigerians in their quest for a new leadership and a better life in our

country.

Whereas President Muhammadu Buhari failed to articulate any solutions

or operable policy direction in his procured and pedestrian “Next Level”

document, the Atiku Abubakar’s policy document offers solutions and

practical direction for delivery in all sectors of our national life.

The negative reactions of Nigerans to the Next Level mantra have shown

that the document is dead on arrival as Nigeria cannot afford the

reinforcement of failure, especially as the electorate have already seen

through the deception and cheap attempt to beguile them again ahead of

the elections.

The Atiku Abubakar policy document is a product of very wide,

painstaking and productive consultations with Nigerians from all walks

of live, critical stakeholders and development partners in key sectors,

in the overall determination to chart a new course for our nation.

The policy document foretells a new dawn as it articulates practical

solutions and answers to the myriad of economic, social and political

challenges facing our nation and sets out all-inclusive templates for

national rejuvenation, cohesion, protection of human rights and

democratic tenets, wealth creation, transparency and elimination of

corruption in governance.

In line with PDP’s people-based manifesto, the Atiku Abubakar policy

document places utmost priority on the people by focusing chiefly on

their yearnings for job creation, infrastructural development, poverty

eradication, human capital development, inclusiveness and national

unity.

Nigerians are particularly happy with the Atiku Abubakar policy document

as it seeks to implement pro-poor policies that grant all citizens,

irrespective of financial and social status, unhindered opportunity to

participate in economic activities to achieve self-reliance and become

active contributors to national development.

Unlike President Buhari, who is adjudged by Nigerians to be aloof,

detached and unconcerned, Atiku Abubakar, has always maintained a strong

bond with the people; hence his ability to understand their challenges,

collective aspirations and to proffer solutions with underlining

political will.

The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to continue to take ownership of the

Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign, which embodies their collective

aspiration as a people to make our dear nation work again.

Finally, the PDP counsels President Buhari to note that he has come to

the end of the road. Nigerians will never follow a leader on a journey

to NEXT LEVEL of failure, lies, poverty, hunger, disease, bloodletting,

extra-judicial killings, humongous corruption, nepotism, disdain for

citizens and institutions of democracy, decayed infrastructure, national

divisiveness and embarrassment in the international arena.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

