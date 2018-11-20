Atiku’s Policy Document Embodies Yearnings, Aspirations Of Nigerians

November 19, 2018
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the resounding public
endorsements that heralded the policy document articulated by its
Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, is a confirmation that the noble
document embodies the collective mindset, yearnings and aspirations of
Nigerians in their quest for a new leadership and a better life in our
country.
Whereas President Muhammadu Buhari failed to articulate any solutions
or operable policy direction in his procured and pedestrian “Next Level”
document, the Atiku Abubakar’s policy document offers solutions and
practical direction for delivery in all sectors of our national life.
The negative reactions of Nigerans to the Next Level mantra have shown
that the document is dead on arrival as Nigeria cannot afford the
reinforcement of failure, especially as the electorate have already seen
through the deception and cheap attempt to beguile them again ahead of
the elections.
The Atiku Abubakar policy document is a product of very wide,
painstaking and productive consultations with Nigerians from all walks
of live, critical stakeholders and development partners in key sectors,
in the overall determination to chart a new course for our nation.
The policy document foretells a new dawn as it articulates practical
solutions and answers to the myriad of economic, social and political
challenges facing our nation and sets out all-inclusive templates for
national rejuvenation, cohesion, protection of human rights and
democratic tenets, wealth creation, transparency and elimination of
corruption in governance.
In line with PDP’s people-based manifesto, the Atiku Abubakar policy
document places utmost priority on the people by focusing chiefly on
their yearnings for job creation, infrastructural development, poverty
eradication, human capital development, inclusiveness and national
unity.
Nigerians are particularly happy with the Atiku Abubakar policy document
as it seeks to implement pro-poor policies that grant all citizens,
irrespective of financial and social status, unhindered opportunity to
participate in economic activities to achieve self-reliance and become
active contributors to national development.
Unlike President Buhari, who is adjudged by Nigerians to be aloof,
detached and unconcerned, Atiku Abubakar, has always maintained a strong
bond with the people; hence his ability to understand their challenges,
collective aspirations and to proffer solutions with underlining
political will.
The PDP therefore urges Nigerians to continue to take ownership of the
Atiku Abubakar Presidential campaign, which embodies their collective
aspiration as a people to make our dear nation work again.
Finally, the PDP counsels President Buhari to note that he has come to
the end of the road. Nigerians will never follow a leader on a journey
to NEXT LEVEL of failure, lies, poverty, hunger, disease, bloodletting,
extra-judicial killings, humongous corruption, nepotism, disdain for
citizens and institutions of democracy, decayed infrastructure, national
divisiveness and embarrassment in the international arena.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
