Atiku Will Beat Buhari With A Wide Margin – Spokesman

…As PDP empresses support for Peace Accord

The Atiku Campaign Organisation has said that the People Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, will defeat President Muhammadu Bubari in the forthcoming general election with a wide margin to make it difficult for the ruling party to attempt rigging.

Atiku’s party, the People Democratic Party (PDP) has however expressed willingness to sign Peace Accord between major political parties and major contenders as it is being canvass by the European Union and other countries ahead of 2019 general elections.

Spokesman of the campaign team, Segun Sowunmi also revealed on Monday in Abuja that the PDP campaign team will nit exercise any form of fear going into the February presidential election.

Speaking at the public presentation of a book “The man Atiku Abubakar, a square peg in square hole; 100 reasons to vote,” Sowunmi said the insinuations in some quarters that the ruling party will rig the coming election should be dismissed.

“They say they will rig in 2019 but I tell them it is only when we don’t beat them with a wide margin. We will beat them with a wide margin and make it impossible for them to rig in 2019.”

According to Sowunmi, Atiku will not spend one day as president wasting time, even as the PDP administration will not bring indolent with him when emerge the next president.

He urged the Atiku support group to take message to the people across the country on the need to rescue the country from the hands of the current handlers.

Speaking on the need for the Peace Accord, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbodiyan, said: “We will support peace accord between major political parties and between major contenders. The People Democratic Party is open to that because we are a party of peace. We are a democratic party, who believe in a tenets of democracy, rule of law, justice, freedom, these are what make us a democratic party.

“If there is any group or a group of Nations that are canvassing that we should allow peace to reign during the election, surely the PDP will abide by that.”

He called on INEC to allow for a free, fair and credible election.

“I want to assure because Nigerians are sick and tired of the hunger, starvation, denial that the All Progressives Congress has imposed on Nigerians we plead with INEC to allow for a free, fair, credible and transparent elections in 2019.

“We also want them to take a lesson from our National Convention in Port Harcourt, which was adjudged as one of the best in the political history of our country. It was civil, it was clean, it was clear, it was transparent and it was generally acceptable by all the aspirants. So we look forward to INEC holding Nigeria elections that will generally accepted by the majority of parties and the majority of Nigerians.”

For her, the Director of Communication in the Atiku Campaign Organisation, Yemi Aliyu, in her remarks said for the first time in the history of Nigeria the campaign will be an issue based one, adding that Atiku campaign will be talking all the time on how to move the country forward

She said the only way Nigerians can get to live a better life, secured and prosperous “is when we get elected Alhaji Atiku Abubakar next year February, that will be a turning point for the country.”

Speaking on the reasons his group compiled 100 reasons to vote for Atiku in 2019, the Director General and spokesman of the United Nigeria Group (TUNG) Dr. Emenena Bright, said apart from the candidate of PDP and that of the APC, other candidates can’t win the forthcoming election.

He said: “If majority of us agreed that the present government has failed woefully, voting the likes of Sowere or Obi Ezekwesili is a wasted efforts. The choice before Nigerians can not be easier. Atiku is known for creating jobs compare to someone who can not create job even for himself.

“The choice before Nigerians can not be easier than what we have in Atiku. One man has said if you don’t want to stay in Nigeria go but one man even as a presidential candidate has united the country the more. In addition to what Atiku is known for, choosing Peter Obi as his running-mate from a region that has cried for marginalization the most is a master stroke.”

