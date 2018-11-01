APC Will Lose 5m Voters Over Crises – Okorocha

November 1, 2018
Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state on Thursday met with President Muhammadu Buhari and declared afterwards that the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) will lose five million voters as a result of the crises besetting the party. 

A fuming Okorocha told State House corespondents that the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole does not have the president’s support to mishandle issues in the party. 

He said the party boss has no right to substitute Uche Nwosu with Hope Uzodinma as the gubernatorial candidate of the party in Imo state. 

He also said the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu was ill-informed over the crisis following his reported support for Oshiomhole. 

More to come. 

