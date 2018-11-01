Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Press Statement

APC Admits Planned Attack On Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Obuah

Only yesterday, Wednesday, October 31, 2018, the Rivers State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah raised alarm over a grand plot to destroy his property in the State by some faceless hoodlums.

Less than one hour the plot was uncovered and made public, one Chris Finebone who still lays claim to the office of the publicity secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State despite the non-existence of such office by judicial declaration went on air to admit that he and his cohorts were by innuendo the alleged satanic plotters referred to in the statement by the PDP by his highly self incriminating remarks.

That Mr. Finebone has already begun to jitter when the names of the plotters are yet to be made public has undoubtedly exonerated the PDP and confirmed its suspicion as a the guilty naturally make excuses before being accused.

We however, thank Mr Finebone for his boldness to open up though unsolicited that the plot was real and that it was also planned to make it look like it was carried out by aggrieved members of the PDP seeking revenge for not being rewarded after using them to win elections.

It is very unfortunate however, that the like of Mr. Finebone who lacks the fibre to stand in for elections but prefers to serve as a hollow gong for his paymasters, and his cohorts could be so embittered as to wish to avenge their anger for being rejected three years ago by the mass of Rivers people who had the hindsight to envision their evil intentions.

This has exposed the APC the more and why they have consistently lost the favour of God which they erroneously think they can recoup from the devil.

It is indeed ludicrous to hear Mr. Finebone talk of expected revolt in the PDP and one is wont to ask, which revolt, over what and for what purpose having conducted the most peaceful ward, Local Government and State Congresses, a very successful local government election and an unprecedented rancor-free presidential primary of which all the 12 contestants hugged themselves and congratulated the eventual winner after the contest.

Suffice it to note therefore that anybody who after witnessing all these feats and still foresee a revolt in the PDP is not only bereft of common sense, but must also have a monkey pox infected brain.

In the light of the foregoing therefore, we demand and indeed implore the security agencies to invite and investigate Mr. Finebone on the weight on his admittance of a planned arson and attack against our most honourable State chairman, Bro Felix Obuah by ‘certain persons’ he said were behind the plot for not being rewarded for a job he (Finebone) alone knows. A stitch in time, they say saves nine.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.

