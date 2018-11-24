Anambra Police Arrests 34 Passersby Over Death Of Police Officer

Press Release

Attack On Police Officers By The Proscribed And Unlawful IPOB Members In Nnewi Town

· Police arrest Thirty Four (34) Suspects (Proscribed IPOB Members) for killing a Police Inspector, wounding a DPO and some Police personnel and setting ablaze of a Police patrol vehicle

· Anti-riot Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), EOD and Special Anti-Cult Unit Personnel and conventional Policemen have been deployed to Nnewi Town and Environs to protect the people and prevent destruction of lives and property and to maintain law and order

· Peace and normalcy have been restored to Nnewi Town and environs by the Police

On 23/11/2018 at about 11:55 am, there was intelligence report that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) were sighted gathering in their hundreds near Teaching Hospital, Owerri Road, Nnewi with intent to cause a breach of the Public Peace.

2. Following the report, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Nnewi, ACP Nnanna Ama mobilized and rushed to the scene in order to disperse and prevent them from causing a breakdown of law and order.

3. However, as soon as Police arrived the Scene, the rampaging IPOB members descended on the Police, set ablaze one Patrol vehicle and attacked them with machetes and stones. They also marched towards the Agbaedo Market shouting “NO ELECTIONS WITHOUT REFERANDUM”. As a result of the attack, the DPO, CPS, Nnewi Division, CSP Babalola Adewunyi, ASP Micheal Duru attached to Area Command, Nnewi and Inspector Akinbami Olaniyi attached to CPS Nnewi were inflicted with machete cuts. The injured personnel were rushed to the Hospital for medical attention; where the Inspector was certified dead by a medical doctor while the DPO and the ASP are presently receiving treatment.

4. Consequently, the Command deployed reinforcements from the State Headquarters comprising of anti-riot Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), EOD and Special Anti-cult Unit Personnel and conventional Policemen who dispersed them and restored normalcy in the area. So far Thirty Four (34) suspects have been arrested and are now in police custody while Joint Police Intervention Force patrols are currently ongoing in the town to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

5. Meanwhile, the Police Joint Team have commenced search operations for the recovery of two AK47 rifles and one Beretta Pistol with ammunition snatched from the slain Police Inspector and Police Officers wounded by the proscribed IPOB members. Efforts are on to arrest other fleeing suspects (proscribed IPOB members) to bring them to justice.

6. Finally, the Command implores members of the Public to go about their lawful businesses and further reiterate that IPOB is still a proscribed organization and its’ activities remain illegal.

SP Haruna Mohammed

PPRO Anambra State Police Command

For -Commissioner of Police

Anambra State Command

101 total views, no views today