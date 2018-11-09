Agom Adara To Be Laid To Rest Saturday – ADA

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

. . . Wake Keep, today in Kaduna

By: Luka Binniyat

The slain paramount ruler of Adara land, Agom Adara, Dr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima, will be buried on Saturday 10th November, 2018 in Kachia, the headquarters of t Adara chiefdom, Kachia Local Government Area of Kaduna state. This will come after a Wake Keep Church service in Kaduna today.

The National President of Adara Development Association (ADA), Awemi Dio Maisamari who issued a statement on behalf of the Funeral Publicity Committee of the late Agom, in the early hours Friday morning called for a peaceful, solemn and dignified funeral befitting the nature and person of the late Agom.

The Statement reads : “In great pain but with full assurance of the eternal goodness of the Father of the weak and Defender of the powerless, the Adara nation wishes to announce the burial programme of HRH Agom Adara III Late Dr. Maiwada Raphael Galadima (JP) who was brutally assassinated on 26/10/18. The programme is as follows:

“4:00pm on Friday 9/11/18- Wake keep at St. John’s Catholic Church, Kachia .

“8:00am on Saturday 10/11/18-Body leaves Barau Dikko Teaching Hospital mortuary for Kachia.

“9.30am- Body is received at St. John’s Catholic Church, Kachia .

“10.00am- Funeral mass at St. John’s Catholic Church, Kachia.

“1.30pm – Funeral procession from St. John’s Catholic Church, Kachia to Agom Adara Palace, Kachia township.

“2.00pm – Final internment at the royal burial site, Agom Adara Palace, Kachia township.

“Adara nation wishes to call on her sons and daughters, subjects of Adara Chiefdom, friends and well wishers of Adara nation to come out enmass to give our royal father a befitting, dignified and memorable farewell.

“We are once more reminded to make the occasion a peaceful, solemn and sober experience in honour of the noble spirit of our royal father and the dignity of the Adara nation.

“Just as the good that noble men do live after them, so shall it be with our late royal father. Amen”

