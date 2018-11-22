Aftermath Of Fire Outbreak: EFCC Relocates Data Centre, Inter Agency Task Force

By 247ureports
83 Views
Posted In
Reports
Posted at
November 22, 2018 6:27 am
Tagged as
Related

2019 Campaigns: Benue Police, Political Parties Sign Peace Pact

Okorocha Says His Administration Is Open To Constructive Criticisms

Buhari Campaign: Frank Uncovers Plot To Withdraw $3.5bn From CBN

Benue SEMA Commences Distribution Of Relief Materials To IDPs

EFCC Arraigns 22 INEC Staff, Ex-Director For Alleged N32m Fraud In Kogi

President Buhari Pledges Support To South-East On Infrastructure

Police Arrests Female Robber, 10 Others In Benue, Recovers Arms

Alleged N2.1bn ONSA Fraud: Court Orders Dokpesi To Open Defenc

Can INEC Still Be Trusted?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Following the outbreak of fire on Monday evening at the Wuse 2 Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,the Data Centre and the office of the Combined Inter Agency Task Force which were housed by the affected two Storey Costa Hall have been relocated to the Commission’s Jabi new Headquarters.

The value of the damaged items, mostly ICT consumables, is in a few millions. However, a detailed analysis is being awaited.

It would be recalled that men of the Federal Fire Service, FFS, Wuse Zonal office today, Monday, 19th November, 2018 successfully subdued the inferno that almost razed down the building.

The fire fighters led by the Sector Commander, Melone Onyekachi, arrived the Wuse 2 office of the Commission when the Service was alerted of the Fire by the Incident Duty Officer of the Commission, Kayode Oyetunde at 1910 hours.

The fire started at the former newsroom which now serves as storage for ICT equipments/consumables that were retrieved from the Commission’s former offices scattered across the Capital City.

86 total views, no views today

GAIM-Ad2-e1539703038857.jpg
< Previous Article
EFCC Arraigns 22 INEC Staff, Ex-Director For Alleged N32m Fraud In Kogi
Next Article >
Benue SEMA Commences Distribution Of Relief Materials To IDPs
About the Author

Leave A Response