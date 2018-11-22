Aftermath Of Fire Outbreak: EFCC Relocates Data Centre, Inter Agency Task Force

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

Following the outbreak of fire on Monday evening at the Wuse 2 Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,the Data Centre and the office of the Combined Inter Agency Task Force which were housed by the affected two Storey Costa Hall have been relocated to the Commission’s Jabi new Headquarters.

The value of the damaged items, mostly ICT consumables, is in a few millions. However, a detailed analysis is being awaited.

It would be recalled that men of the Federal Fire Service, FFS, Wuse Zonal office today, Monday, 19th November, 2018 successfully subdued the inferno that almost razed down the building.

The fire fighters led by the Sector Commander, Melone Onyekachi, arrived the Wuse 2 office of the Commission when the Service was alerted of the Fire by the Incident Duty Officer of the Commission, Kayode Oyetunde at 1910 hours.

The fire started at the former newsroom which now serves as storage for ICT equipments/consumables that were retrieved from the Commission’s former offices scattered across the Capital City.

