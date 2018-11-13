2019: PDP Accuses Buhari, APC Of Plotting To Liquidate Party’s, Stakeholders’ Accounts

November 13, 2018

Press Statement

Can INEC Still Be Trusted? Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts of moves by the Muhammadu

Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to procure

frivolous court orders from compromised judicial officers to garnishee

accounts belonging to PDP and critical stakeholders, perceived to be

against the President’s re-election bid.

The PDP is already aware of how instructions have been given to certain

agencies of government to trail and throw up fabrications in order to

create an impression of financial infractions around the said accounts.

Already, accounts belonging to critical stakeholders are being frisked

with a view to have them liquidated ahead of the general elections.

It is clear that the only reason for this is to ensure that our party

and candidates are deprived of access to funds for campaigns, but the

APC and the Buhari Presidency fail to realize that the 2019 election is

now a battle between them and Nigerians, who are the bastion of the PDP.

Nigerians have since taken over the saddle for the quest to rid the

nation of this incompetent, vicious and vengeful administration, for

which they are now freely making contributions and sacrifices. They have

collectively resolved to vote out President Buhari and not even the

APC’s on-going vote-buying strategy and intimidation can scuttle that

resolve.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary

48 total views, no views today