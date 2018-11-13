2019: PDP Accuses Buhari, APC Of Plotting To Liquidate Party’s, Stakeholders’ Accounts

November 13, 2018
Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alerts of moves by the Muhammadu
Buhari Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to procure
frivolous court orders from compromised judicial officers to garnishee
accounts belonging to PDP and critical stakeholders, perceived to be
against the President’s re-election bid.
The PDP is already aware of how instructions have been given to certain
agencies of government to trail and throw up fabrications in order to
create an impression of financial infractions around the said accounts.
Already, accounts belonging to critical stakeholders are being frisked
with a view to have them liquidated ahead of the general elections.
It is clear that the only reason for this is to ensure that our party
and candidates are deprived of access to funds for campaigns, but the
APC and the Buhari Presidency fail to realize that the 2019 election is
now a battle between them and Nigerians, who are the bastion of the PDP.
Nigerians have since taken over the saddle for the quest to rid the
nation of this incompetent, vicious and vengeful administration, for
which they are now freely making contributions and sacrifices. They have
collectively resolved to vote out President Buhari and not even the
APC’s on-going vote-buying strategy and intimidation can scuttle that
resolve.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary
